Memphis' Offensive Playmakers NC State Must Watch Out For

RALEIGH — The trip to the Gasparilla Bowl for NC State is underway, as the Wolfpack made the journey to Tampa for Friday's bout with the Memphis Tigers. Dave Doeren and the Pack find themselves searching for the program's first bowl win since the 2017 Sun Bowl.

However, a win won't come easy, as Memphis enters the game winners of its last four bowl appearances. While the Tiger program is in a period of transition, led by interim head coach Reggie Howard currently, it still had a successful 2025 campaign and remained in the mix for the College Football Playoff through much of the year. The Tigers' high-powered offense could offer some challenges to NC State's defense.

Who does NC State need to contain?

Quarterback Brendon Lewis

The Tiger offense starts and end with the quarterback position and when healthy, Lewis is one of the best Group of Five signal callers around. He brought a potent mix of athleticism and savvy in the pocket throughout the year. As it currently stands, Lewis hasn't indicated he is opting out of the Gasparilla Bowl, so the Wolfpack is operating as though he'll be under center for the Tigers.

NC State faced a number of highly mobile quarterbacks throughout the year, not always with great success. The Pack did figure some things out in the final two games against Florida State's Tommy Castellanos and UNC's Gio Lopez. Still, Lewis racked up over 2,500 yards through the air and rushed for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. It might be a busy day for veteran linebacker Caden Fordham.

Wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr.

Braham went to Memphis with Lewis after they spent last season at Nevada together, having already established a nice rapport with one another. The pair brought its chemistry to the American Conference, as the dynamic Braham was Lewis' go-to target all season long. He is likely to draw the attention of star senior cornerback Devon Marshall in the bowl.

The star wideout finished the season with 53 receptions for 889 yards and eight touchdowns. His efforts earned him first-team All-AAC honors. At 6-foot-2, he won't have a tremendous height advantage, but he makes up for it with speed and an ability to make catches through contact, as he finished the year with a 72.2% contested catch rate. There is no news about his status for the bowl yet.

Right tackle Travis Burke

Burke finished as one of the best right tackles in college football in his final season with the Memphis Tigers. At 6-foot-9, he is truly a massive human. NC State's undersized defensive line will have its hands full when trying to attack Burke in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The star tackle allowed just three sacks the entire season. He finished the year with a pass blocking score of 82.0 according to Pro Football Focus, good for the best on the roster. There is no news on whether or not Burke is participating in the bowl game.

