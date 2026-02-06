Moore Pleased With Quick Turnaround From NC State

RALEIGH — Just days after NC State women's basketball lost to No. 25 UNC in Reynolds Coliseum for the first time in several seasons, head coach Wes Moore and his group responded with a commanding victory over visiting Florida State, beating the Seminoles 83-55 on Thursday.

Moore was pleased with the Wolfpack's ability to flush the 61-59 loss and all of the poor offense that came with it. Still, some of the same issues that plagued his team in Monday's game still existed in the win over the Seminoles, but a barrage from the field in the first half gave NC State an insurmountable lead.

What Moore said about the victory over FSU

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Ally Tip Off at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both Moore and star junior forward Khamil Pierre expressed disappointment in the team's offense in the loss on Monday after that game. The pair felt as though State settled for numerous shots, rather than looking for better opportunities to score the basketball. There was a general lack of aggression that ultimately cost the Wolfpack. That changed in the first half against FSU.

"When they're going in, it feels better," Moore said. "First half... Zamareya (Jones) shot the heck out of hit and we had others step up and hit some big shots, so that always helps. Like I said the other night, we probably did settle for some shots, but then as a coach, I've got to try and help them get better shots. That's what disappointed me in the second half. I thought we took some tough shots."

The stats back up Moore's breakdown of his team's shooting. In the first half, NC State shot an ideal 50% from the field, making 18-of-36 shots, including seven 3-pointers. Jones was responsible for 20 points in the first half, finishing with 25. In the second half, those totals dipped to 34% overall on 13-of-34, going just 2-for-10 from 3-point range. Luckily for the Wolfpack, FSU was incapable of getting its offense into a rhythm, shooting 21% and 36% from half to half.

"We knew tonight we needed to come back and bounce back after a tough game Monday and I've been telling them, this is going to be a critical stretch," Moore said.

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore and NC State will play their third game of the week on Sunday, hitting the road once again to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The veteran coach understands the challenges that await his group in the rest of the ACC schedule, starting with the Hokies over the weekend.

