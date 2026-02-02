Which Wolfpack Women's Basketball Player Stood Out Most Last Week?

RALEIGH — It was another one-game week for NC State women's basketball. The Wolfpack traveled north to face the Boston College Eagles, the worst team in the ACC, for a Thursday matchup and throttled the home team 106-84. The offensive breakout for the Pack also produced some more high-level performances from key members of Wes Moore's roster.

Sophomore forward Tilda Trygger tallied a new career-high scoring the basketball, as she racked up 25 points against the Eagles in the victory. A week after Zoe Brooks' dominant 37-point performance, Trygger aided the talented guard in her efforts to carry NC State higher up in the conference standings.

Why Trygger stood out for NC State

Prior to the Boston College win, Trygger hadn't scored more than 19 points in a game for NC State. However, the sophomore showed just how capable a scorer she could be during her international duties with the Swedish national team over the summer. At the 2025 EuroBasket U20 Tournament, Trygger scored 31 points in a win over Poland.

With a significant size advantage and room to operate against Boston College's shifting zone and man defenses, Trygger dominated inside, just as she did over the summer for her homeland. The sophomore made 10 of her 14 shot attempts and hauled in six rebounds in 29 minutes of work. She was one of four members of the team to score more than 18 points, joining Brooks (27), Khamil Pierre (19) and Zam Jones (18).

Trygger is one of the most valuable assets on the Wolfpack roster, as her combination of size and skill inside makes her a very difficult cover for most teams in the ACC. At times, NC State struggles to take advantage of her size and a lack of aggression can lead to her becoming more of a role player from matchup to matchup.

The major change for Trygger of late has been the improvement of her 3-point shooting. The sophomore made a pair of 3-pointers in three of the Wolfpack's last five games, including a pair against Boston College. While Pierre offers a dominant, back-to-the-basket scoring presence inside, Trygger can stretch the floor and work her way inside, overpowering smaller defenders.

NC State is in position to make a push toward the top of the ACC, starting with Monday's matchup against UNC. If the Wolfpack can continue to get productive offensive showings from Trygger, it could stand up to the conference's top competition.

