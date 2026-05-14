NC State Adds Three-Star EDGE to 2027 Class

RALEIGH — NC State continues its surge during the latest recruiting cycle, targeting a wide range of players for official visits and then working to reel them in as part of a very important 2027 recruiting class. The emphasis of late has been adding players for the offensive and defensive lines and the newest addition certainly fits that strategy.

Head coach Dave Doeren and his staff secured a commitment from three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, according to his social media accounts. Carter spent last weekend in Raleigh, learning more about the Wolfpack during his visit. Ultimately, he'd seen enough to pull the trigger on a commitment and make NC State his new home after he finishes his high school career.

What to know about Carter

3-star Edge Jadell Carter has committed to NC State, tells me for @247Sports.



Nice get for the Wolfpack.



Super productive pass rusher out of South Fort Myers (Fla.) totaled 128 tackles (20 TFL) and 17 sacks as a junior@jadellcarter1 @MichaelClark247 pic.twitter.com/nodTYoJSKu — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) May 13, 2026

At South Fort Myers (Fla.), Carter played on both sides of the field, showcasing his incredible athleticism as an outside linebacker and pass catcher for his high school program. Funnily enough, South Fort Myers is also the Wolfpack, so the EDGE will be running with a new Pack by the time he gets his collegiate career started with Doeren and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot .

In his junior year, Carter racked up 17 sacks, 128 total tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. That production was enough to catch the eye of Eliot and other Division-I programs, including Minnesota, Mississippi State and Boston College. Ultimately, the talented athlete chose his new Wolfpack, bringing his history of tremendous production to Raleigh.

Carter's experience moving around the defensive line and playing as an outside linebacker makes him a perfect fit for the hybrid JACK linebacker role at NC State, which is a staple of Eliot's scheme. Getting a player who can develop in that position over the next few seasons is incredibly valuable for the Wolfpack, marking a significant victory.

NC State has a history of turning three-star recruits into successful players at the collegiate level, so any recruit with a background as impressive as Carter's is one to keep an eye on. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he offers the strength staff a very interesting project for the future, as he could float around the roster in a variety of different roles, but clearly has a nose for the quarterback and the ball.

NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot coaches during a practice. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Carter became the third defensive player in the Wolfpack's seven-man class of 2027 thus far, joining three-star linebacker Jake Godfree and three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa as another foundational piece for Eliot's defense of the future.