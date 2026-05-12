What NC State's Emphasis on Recruiting in the Trenches Means

RALEIGH — NC State head coach Dave Doeren is a strong believer in a traditionally-built football team, both from a character standpoint and from a personnel standpoint. That makes size and physicality key parts of the roster construction process and, by extension, the recruiting process. That helps explain the Wolfpack's approach to its 2027 cycle, which saw an emphasis on both.

Over the weekend , Doeren and his staff hosted 11 high school players for their official visits. 10 of those recruits were either offensive linemen, defensive linemen, or edge rushers during their junior seasons of high school. Clearly, there's a trend occurring for the Wolfpack in focusing on the trenches early in the cycle and letting the other chips fall where they may. But why?

Building out the trenches

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) with the ball during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After securing a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa of Florida on Monday, the Wolfpack's 2027 recruiting class extended to six players. He was the first offensive or defensive linemen to commit, but after the big weekend of visits from front-line players, more commitments from those position groups are likely on the way for NC State and its veteran coach.

The best teams under Doeren have boasted quality offensive linemen and deep, versatile defensive lines with quality players in the middle and on the edges . Many of those historic pieces were undervalued high school recruits that Doeren and his staff identified from their regional recruiting hotbeds. Even with the addition of the transfer portal, that's not a strategy that's going to change for the program in Raleigh.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That emphasis on development over time can be especially appealing to linemen on both sides of the football. There's an understanding that size is so important, especially at the power conference level, so there aren't many opportunities for immediate playing time at any program. If that chance does come at NC State, though, Doeren will allow his younger players a shot at proving they belong.

Just last season, the Wolfpack's top recruit, four-star interior offensive lineman Spike Sowells, worked his way into a starting role for the team just a few weeks into the season. He now appears to be the frontrunner for the starting center job in 2026 , working closely with returning quarterback CJ Bailey.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

To compete in the ACC, teams need depth at every position, but the lines might be the most important. Big, tough teams win. Big can't be taught, but toughness can, and NC State is a program built on that characteristic. Doeren has patience that some programs don't and he wants to ensure his quarterback of the future, four-star legacy passer Gunner Rivers , has the right pieces around him, especially those tasked with protecting him when it's his turn to lead the Wolfpack.

Expect the Pack to continue its aggressive pursuit of both offensive and defensive linemen in the coming weeks, solidifying both position groups for the future. While skill players remain important, the transfer portal changes the math a bit in adding players at those positions. The Wolfpack lucked into former highly-touted recruits like wideout JoJo Trade r because they never panned out at other schools. That allows NC State to focus on other areas of need for the future by recruiting harder.