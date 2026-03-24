NC State Announces List of Pro Day Participants

RALEIGH — The pre-draft process is well underway for hundreds of former college players around the country looking for their first shots in the NFL. NC State will try to help its group of players looking to take another step in their careers by hosting a Pro Day on Tuesday, with a sizable number of draft prospects set to work out in front of professional coaches, executives and scouts.

The program announced its list of Pro Day participants on Monday, listing 19 different players on the workout list for the event. Only two members of the 2025 roster received invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine , meaning Tuesday will be the first time most general managers get a look at the talented members of the Wolfpack who didn't quite make the Combine cut.

The List

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) is brought down by Memphis Tigers linebacker Sam Brumfield (3) in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

LB Sean Brown

OG Anthony Carter Jr.

DT Brandon Cleveland*

TE Dante Daniels

LB Caden Fordham

C Jalen Grant

WR Wesley Grimes

TE Cody Hardy

DE Sabastian Harsh

CB Jamel Johnson

S JJ Johnson

TE Justin Joly*

LS Jake Mann

CB Devon Marshall

P Caden Noonkester

DE Travali Price

LB Cian Slone

LB Tra Thomas

DT Chazz Wallace

*denotes player with NFL Scouting Combine invitation

The importance of Pro Day

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's unlikely that many of the 19 participants in NC State's Pro Day workouts end up with their names called during the Draft, but strong workouts in front of some of the NFL's best and brightest minds can certainly help in the process. There are other paths to the league. Just ask ex-Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas , who battled injuries and fought his way up from practice squad player to Super Bowl LX champion just a few months ago.

The 2025 Wolfpack didn't include many players with as prolific a collegiate career as the one Thomas had, but the program has a niche for putting underrated prospects in a position for success at the next level. Head coach Dave Doeren takes great pride in that fact, as many of his players rose through the ranks of the league in similar situations to Thomas.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The road to the league could be long and winding for many of the Wolfpack's participants in Pro Day on Tuesday, but it will all start for those other than Cleveland and Joly. There is a level of respect for the work ethic and discipline Doeren instills in his rosters from year-to-year, two traits that help produce elite NFL talent. The Wolfpack hopes to show that off once again on Tuesday.