Projecting NC State's Defensive Depth Chart Before the Summer

RALEIGH — Like many programs around the country, NC State football had to completely overhaul certain parts of its roster after sustaining significant losses on both sides of the ball. Whether it was through the NFL draft process or the transfer portal, many members of the 2025 squad won't be a part of the Wolfpack in 2026, but the new group has been put together over the last few months.

Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot saw tremendous progress and growth in his second defense since joining the program before the 2025 campaign. Spring practices proved to be a much more productive period this year, as Eliot and head coach Dave Doeren were able to get different players out of the portal who fit what they want to do defensively moving forward. How will this new group line up by the time the 2026 season gets underway.

Projected Depth Chart

The following is a projected two-deep for the Wolfpack's defense in 2026. It is based on spring camp discussions and observations, as well as how certain players performed during the 2025 campaign.

Position Name Class E Joseph Adedire R-Sr. Chase Bond R-So. N Josiah Victor So. KaTron Evans Gr. T Isaiah Shirley R-Jr. AJ Prim R-Jr. JACK Harvey Dyson R-Sr. Sterling Dixon R-So. Nickel Jackson Vick R-Sr. Asaad Brown R-So. MLB Raul "Popo" Aguirre Sr. AJ Richardson R-Jr. OLB Da'Kaari Nelson R-Jr. LaCorian Hodge So. RCB Brian Nelson R-Jr. Caden Gordon So. LCB Ondre Evans R-So. Ty White R-So. FS King Mack Sr. Ronnie Royal III R-So. SS Tristan Teasdell So. Brody Barnhardt R-So.

Key storylines for the defense

NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot coaches during a practice. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

NC State shifted some of its coaching roles during the offseason. Former defensive line coach Charley Wiles shifted into an off-field role with the program. At the same time, Eliot and Elisha Shaw will work with the defensive ends and interior linemen, essentially splitting Wiles' old role into the responsibility of two coaches. Shaw will be in charge of helping rising sophomore Josiah Victor become the next great nose guard for the Pack, filling the role formerly taken by Brandon Cleveland.

Eliot's background is mostly built on working with linebackers and he'll continue to do that, helping the unique JACK linebacker spot slide on and off the defensive line. Harvey Dyson, a transfer from Tulane, figures to be the most important transfer when it comes to pass rush, arriving in Raleigh after racking up 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

NC State linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre prepares for spring practice with the Wolfpack in March 2026. | Photo Credit: @lRaulAguirre on X

Linebacker remains the heart and soul of the defense in Raleigh. Isaiah Moore was promoted to insider linebackers coach after working in a quality control role last season. Now, he'll work to help new transfers like Da'Kaari Nelson and Raul "Popo" Aguirre acclimate to playing for the Wolfpack, turning them into valuable leaders. Aguirre's fit makes a ton of sense, as he'll be a solid replacement for the team's leading tackler in 2025, Caden Fordham.

The secondary has the most question marks, but the Wolfpack is banking on major development from returner Brian Nelson and Georgia transfer Ondre Evans, whom the program pursued as a high school recruit before he spent two seasons with the Bulldogs. If that group can improve, the rest of the defense will benefit greatly.