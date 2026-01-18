NC State Gets Commitment From Appalachian State Wide Receiver

RALEIGH — While the transfer portal is closed for entries and exits, programs around the country are still evaluating and adding their final pieces to their respective rosters for the 2026 season. NC State is no exception to that process, continuing to build the team back up after losing some key pieces to the portal and graduation.

The Wolfpack made another addition to the receiver room, securing a commitment from Appalachian State wideout Davion Dozier on Saturday, per a report from On3 . He became the fourth new wide receiver on the NC State roster, giving returning quarterback CJ Bailey a host of new targets to attack opposing defenses with.

The Impact of adding Dozier

NC State signed App State transfer WR Davion Dozier, who recently took an official visit.



The 6-foot-4 pass catcher posted 20 receptions for 448 yards and 5 TDs this past fall with the Mountaineers.



More here: https://t.co/CAgOJk5sQr pic.twitter.com/ejVDhTSqXA — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) January 18, 2026

Adding Dozier is a bit of a surprise, but NC State clearly wanted to surround Bailey with as many experienced pass catchers as it could find, with just two contributing members of the 2025 receiving corps set to return. The Appalachian State transfer offers Bailey another talented downfield threat, although he does not have loads of experience across three seasons of work.

With Appalachian State, Dozier racked up 20 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns, with an average catch of 22.4 yards. The majority of his production came over the middle and as a deep shot target, as 270 of his total yards came between the numbers and on deep shots to the left side of the field, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arkansas freshman WR Davion Dozier making plays on the first day of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/mRQ5ESwfnm — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) August 4, 2023

Dozier joins a receiver corps that currently consists of returners Keenan Jackson and Teddy Hoffmann and incoming transfers Tyran Warren (Alcorn State), Chance Robinson (Miami, Fla.) and Snow (Buffalo). Given his combination of speed and size, Dozier would be a nice addition to the group looking to take greater advantage of CJ Bailey's downfield throwing ability.

NC State has been heavily focused on supporting Bailey through its transfer portal acquisitions. Assuming Dozier is the last new wide receiver to join the roster, the Wolfpack certainly achieved that goal. The team filled key holes on the offensive line and remade the receiver corps with more specialized players, rather than the more versatile group it deployed in the 2025 season.

The Appalachian State transfer and Warren could be competing for a similar role, but the Wolfpack now has an abundance of flexibility. The depth of the group could be stronger than it was in 2025, but only time will tell whether that is true. For now, Bailey will work hard to quickly establish chemistry with his new toys on offense.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.