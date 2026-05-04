Elliott Avent Proud of NC State's Effort in Grueling Miami Series

RALEIGH — After losing back-to-back series on the road, NC State baseball had to get things back on track with a three-game set against a tough Miami Hurricanes squad back at Doak Field. Things weren't easy, as the weather forced the Wolfpack and Canes to play a doubleheader on Friday, before wrapping things up Saturday night. The Pack stole the series, changing the tune on the season.

For the program's longtime skipper Elliott Avent , who was obviously frustrated after losing the first game of the series in disappointing fashion, the recovery of his team stood out greatly. His 30th NC State team could've easily quit after blowing a lead in game one of the doubleheader, but instead battled in the second game of the day and came from behind in Saturday's win as well.

18 hours at the yard

Christian Serrano trots toward first base after hitting a 3-run home run in NC State's 13-6 victory over Miami in the second leg of a doubleheader on May 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Raleigh found itself in the middle of a strange May cold front, which also brought some wet weather to the Doak as well. NC State battled the elements during its series loss at Virginia Tech a week earlier, but it didn't have a marathon day like the doubleheader against Miami on Friday. When it was all said and done, the Wolfpack had spent more than half of the day at the ballpark.

"They were at this stadium for 13 hours (on Friday) and on the field for probably eight of those 18 hours," Avent said after winning the series Saturday. "They got off the field at midnight. You know you don't just go right to sleep as a 20-year-old young man... All this after a tough loss, it was devastating, that first game... You're going to get tested in life."

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Avent has never been one to enjoy the wet weather. He celebrated his 70th birthday during the doubleheader on Friday, so the first loss wasn't the gift he was looking for, nor was the rain falling as his team struggled. However, the Pack gave him the greatest gift he could've envisioned by showing him that the fight he wanted out of his team was always in there.

"It just showed how this team handled getting tested and how they know they belong in the postseason," Avent said. "They know we're a postseason team and they've been dealt some adversity through injuries and stuff, but they just keep fighting and sticking together."

Jun 18, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent (9) against the UCLA Bruins during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

The skipper isn't wrong about the adversity his team continues to overcome. The Wolfpack is down its top starting pitchers, one of whom won't come back for the rest of the season. Mikey Ryan, the group's starting shortstop, didn't suit up all weekend after injuring his foot against Virginia Tech. In many ways, the Pack embodied the spirit of its coach and played with his never-give-in mindset for a weekend.

"For a coach, that's all you want," Avent said. "If you have kids or something and they do things to make you proud and you're like, 'Hey, I feel good about that.' That's how I feel tonight, because I don't have kids, but I have a team, and to see them pull together like this, it makes you very proud as a coach."