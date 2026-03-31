NC State Makes Justin Gainey Hire Official

RALEIGH — The NC State University Board of Trustees affairs committee hosted an emergency session Wednesday to address a personnel decision. The result of the meeting was the official hiring of the next men's basketball coach for the school, with Justin Gainey now the 22nd leader of the Wolfpack in program history. The former Wolfpack player and staffer is finally home.

The athletic program, led by athletic director Boo Corrigan, announced Gainey shortly after the conclusion of the meeting. While the hiring was confirmed by everyone but the school itself because of the pending contract approval, the Wolfpack released statements from both Corrigan and Gainey themselves, officially beginning a new era for the Pack after the Will Wade drama.

The statements

Tennessee associate basketball coach Justin Gainey tells players to sub in during an NCAA college basketball game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gainey arrives back in Raleigh after two decades of work as an assistant coach, most recently as Tennessee's associate head coach under the legendary Rick Barnes . It truly marks a homecoming for Gainey, who played for NC State from 1996 to 2000 under Herb Sendek and grew up in High Point, N.C.

"I’m humbled and honored to be the head coach of the NC State men’s basketball program,” Gainey said. “This university helped build me as a player and as a person. To now lead it as head coach is truly a full-circle moment. There’s a responsibility that comes with leading your alma mater, and I embrace it fully.

One of our own 🐺



Welcome home, @CoachGainey! pic.twitter.com/LX5QkJELia — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) March 31, 2026

"We’re going to honor our tradition, represent this university the right way, and build a program our Wolfpack family can be proud of. This place means everything to me. I wore the jersey with pride, and now I’ll lead this program with that same passion, toughness and commitment to winning that defines the Wolfpack.”

As the search process began, Corrigan decided that he wanted a coach who knew the values of NC State and would embrace them wholeheartedly. He admitted that he truly believed Wade was the right person for the job, but Wade proved him wrong when he bolted back to LSU. Gainey offered him an option that views NC State as a final destination rather than treating the program like a stepping stone .

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Not only are we welcoming back one of our own, but we are welcoming a tough, tenacious and experienced coach who I am confident is the right fit for our program and will continue to position the Pack for success on the national stage," Corrigan said. "Justin understands what this program means because he has lived and breathed it and I am very excited that he is our basketball coach.”

Gainey should have the support of an energized Wolfpack fan base and an administration fully behind him after being burned by its last choice for the job. Gainey is set to be introduced and will field questions on Wednesday in a closed event at the Lenovo Center.