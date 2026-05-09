NC State Misses Out on Latest Frontcourt Visitor: What it Means

RALEIGH — NC State is working on building its first roster under first-year coach Justin Gainey, who took over the program at the beginning of April following a lengthy career as an assistant at some of the biggest programs in the country. The Wolfpack alumnus has quietly assembled a talented group of transfers and retained some key players from last season. Still, the roster isn't done yet.

Gainey and his staff are still looking for frontcourt depth , something many coaches around the country believe is the key to any success a team can have in the current era of college basketball. Unfortunately for NC State, the latest frontcourt visitor won't be joining the program, as UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie committed to Providence on Friday after stopping in Raleigh earlier in the week.

What does Bannarbie committing to Providence mean?

#BREAKING: Former UNLV F Jacob Bannarbie is committing to Providence, per sources.



The 6’9 F averaged 5.4 ppg, 4.8reb and 51.9% in 16min with the Rebels this past season.



Welcome to Friartown Jacob!#CBB #TransferPortal #BigEast #Friars pic.twitter.com/XWoXpk0YBb — Patrick Duke (@CBBInsiderDuke) May 9, 2026

While the 6-foot-9 forward didn't stuff the stat sheet as a member of the Rebels, Bannarbie made sense as another frontcourt option for the Wolfpack to pair with Kyle Evans , Eemeli Yalaho and Zymicah Wilkins so far. It's unclear what the financial commitment was for Providence and whether the Wolfpack made an official offer, but his campus visit indicates there was mutual interest.

Bannarbie would've been a nice defensive option for NC State with quality length and rebounding ability. Now, he's off the board and the options in the transfer portal are getting thinner and thinner when it comes to positional size in the frontcourt. The Wolfpack got more bad news as it looks to fill the last few roster spots on the same day Bannarbie committed to Providence as well.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

First-year forward Musa Sagnia, a native of the Gambia who played one season under Will Wade at NC State, committed to Virginia Tech after rumors of mutual interest between Sagnia himself and Gainey about a potential reunion in Raleigh. The Hokies swooped in and took the 6-foot-10 big man from the Pack, complicating the frontcourt situation even more for Gainey as he navigates his first offseason with the program.

The Wolfpack might need to get more creative in the final stages of roster construction for the 2026-27 season. Whether that's a more aggressive high school recruiting approach or exploring international options like Wade did with Sagnia remains to be seen, but there simply aren't many players left in the transfer portal who make sense for a high-major program like NC State.