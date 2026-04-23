NC State NFL Draft Tracker: Where the Latest Pack Pros End Up

For hundreds of college players, the next three days mark the start of a new chapter in their football careers: a chance in the NFL. The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off Thursday in Pittsburgh, with the first round on the first day and the following six rounds taking place over Friday and Saturday. NC State will be represented well in the draft.

Over the years, NC State football has developed a reputation as one of the quieter talent producers in the college ranks. Since Dave Doeren took over the program 13 seasons ago, 27 different Wolfpack players have been selected by NFL organizations. While there won't be a ton of Pack Pros taken in the 2026 draft, the expectation is that a handful will join the NFL brotherhood.

NC State prospects to look out for during the NFL Draft

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

19 different NC State players went through various parts of the pre-draft process, including the program's Pro Day back in March. Of that group, only a select few have a shot at being taken in one of the seven rounds over the next three days, with the rest prepared to battle for roster spots as undrafted free agents in the coming months. The players to look out for in the draft are:

TE Justin Joly

DT Brandon Cleveland

DE/OLB Cian Slone

CB Devon Marshall

There are a handful of other players who will certainly carve out roles as undrafted free agents, including tight end Cody Hardy and linebackers Caden Fordham and Tra Thomas. Former Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas just won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks after starting his career as a UDFA, so the path is there with the right mindset.

Standouts from the pre-draft process

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Of the potential draftees, only Joly and Cleveland were invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. Cleveland struggled with an injury during physical testing, while Joly opted out of everything but interviews and positional drills, so neither player made significant waves during that critical showcase. Still, the tape is proving crucial, with NFL organizations circling both as Day 2 or 3 picks.

The surprise star of Pro Day was Slone , who excelled in his physical testing and showed how valuable he could be as an athlete during positional drills. His versatility as a pass rusher and drop-back linebacker should be enough to get him a call during the draft, even if it's towards the back end of things.

Tracking Wolfpack Draft Picks

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A general overall view of the 2026 NFL Draft theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Check back here for details on any Wolfpack players selected during the 2026 NFL Draft.