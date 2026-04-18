NC State Retains Key Guard For 2026-27 Season

RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State women's basketball continue to slow-play the transfer portal season, but that doesn't mean the roster is not coming together. Some major pieces did leave the Wolfpack in the portal, but Moore and his staff successfully retained a handful of key players from the 2025-26 season over the last week, most notably Zoe Brooks.

Friday brought more retention news to Raleigh, as junior guard Qadence Samuels will reportedly run it back for a second season with NC State after transferring in from UConn a year ago. Samuels wasn't expected to leave, but confirmation of her return helps the Wolfpack prepare for the coming season by identifying more pressing needs to attack while the transfer portal is still firing away.

The impact of a Samuels return

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) grabs a rebound against the Southern California Trojans during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Samuels arrived in Raleigh with the expectation of more playing time. She earned a spot on the starting lineup in 28 of 32 games during the 2025-26 season, playing as the third guard in the lineup alongside Brooks and Zam Jones. With Jones now out of the picture, Samuels will likely have a more prominent role as the key 3-and-D player for Moore in the coming season.

The former UConn transfer brought a reputation of strong 3-point shooting to the Wolfpack, but that skill never fully materialized in her first season as a full-time starter. Samuels shot just 28.4% from downtown for the Wolfpack, but showed flashes of extreme confidence as a shooter at different points of the year. She averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on the year.

Okkkk Q 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/9fE3CiLYZ1 — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 11, 2026

NC State needs to replace some of the scoring output that left with Jones and Tilda Trygger . Samuels, a former four-star recruit who averaged 17.6 points as a high schooler, certainly has more scoring pop in her. The challenge for the Pack will be getting it out of her in the ACC while still keeping her efficient.

Moore and his staff are likely going to remake the scheme around the combination of Brooks and Khamil Pierre, assuming the latter officially returns for her final collegiate season in Raleigh. Samuels could be a truly effective off-ball guard in a system predicated on those two driving and spraying to shooters or scoring in the paint as slashers.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Londynn Jones (3) goes to the basket with NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) defending during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Between Samuels, Brooks, Pierre and rising sophomore Ky'She Lunan, NC State has some intriguing options in line to return for the 2026-27 season. Assuming Moore is able to get more help from the portal and continue to develop some of the younger players on the roster, and even players like Samuels and Pierre, NC State should be in line for a much stronger year.