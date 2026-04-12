NC State’s 5 Most NFL-Ready Draft Prospects
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RALEIGH — As NC State turns the page and gets ready for a massive 2026 season under head coach Dave Doeren, some of the players from the 2025 roster are hanging around the facility as they prepare for the next step in their careers. A handful of Wolfpack players have a shot at playing in the NFL, but await their fates before the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 23-25.
Not every member of the Pack will get a shot in the league, but five members of the roster look like they'll get a chance with an organization in some way. Some players might not hear their names called during the draft, but still have the look of an NFL player and will likely get chances in the offseason to earn spots on rosters or practice squads. Who are the most NFL-ready Wolfpack prospects?
1. TE Justin Joly
NC State's star tight end is the most well-known NFL draft prospect from the program, and for good reason. In two seasons with the Wolfpack, he rose through the ranks of his position and became a valuable weapon in the offense.
Joly has some areas of his game to work on, specifically blocking and route-running, but his athleticism and statistical output were likely enough to get him selected in the first three or four rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. DT Brandon Cleveland
NFL teams always need big bodies and Brandon Cleveland fits that mold perfectly after four seasons at NC State. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defensive tackle became a talented run-stopper for the Wolfpack, clogging holes with great consistency and mopping up for the defense frequently.
Like Joly, Cleveland has some areas to improve and might be able to get even bigger to solidify himself as an NFL defensive lineman, but there's reason to believe one team will take a shot on the powerful tackle.
3. LB/Edge Cian Slone
Cian Slone proved himself to be one of the surprises at NC State's Pro Day after one stellar season with the Wolfpack. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot took a shot on Slone after a lengthy career at the JUCO level and then at Utah State.
The outside linebacker showed a lot of versatility as a pass rusher and a traditional linebacker, so there are two different roles he could fill at the NFL level. However, it looks likely he'll be viewed as an edge rusher with athleticism by most teams, especially after he put on some more size during the pre-draft process.
4. CB Devon Marshall
After beginning his career at Villanova, Devon Marshall proved he could be an effective Power Conference defensive back and then some in two seasons with NC State. While he might be undersized, Marshall makes up for his stature with boatloads of confidence and tremendous speed.
The cornerback already accepted that he might have to prove himself through the undrafted ranks, but he has the confidence and self-belief that he can be a productive player in the NFL.
5. WR Wesley Grimes
While he didn't have the most productive college career at Wake Forest and NC State, Wesley Grimes has one trait that might earn him an NFL roster spot, or at the very least, an invitation to Minicamp or training camp: speed.
Grimes was one of the fastest players on the Wolfpack roster and showcased his ability as a downfield threat during the season, working well with quarterback CJ Bailey. There also could be a role for the speedy wideout as a return man if one team is willing to take a shot.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker