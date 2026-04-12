NC State’s 5 Most NFL-Ready Draft Prospects

RALEIGH — As NC State turns the page and gets ready for a massive 2026 season under head coach Dave Doeren, some of the players from the 2025 roster are hanging around the facility as they prepare for the next step in their careers. A handful of Wolfpack players have a shot at playing in the NFL, but await their fates before the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 23-25.

Not every member of the Pack will get a shot in the league, but five members of the roster look like they'll get a chance with an organization in some way. Some players might not hear their names called during the draft, but still have the look of an NFL player and will likely get chances in the offseason to earn spots on rosters or practice squads. Who are the most NFL-ready Wolfpack prospects?

1. TE Justin Joly

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NC State's star tight end is the most well-known NFL draft prospect from the program, and for good reason. In two seasons with the Wolfpack, he rose through the ranks of his position and became a valuable weapon in the offense.

Joly has some areas of his game to work on, specifically blocking and route-running, but his athleticism and statistical output were likely enough to get him selected in the first three or four rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. DT Brandon Cleveland

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL teams always need big bodies and Brandon Cleveland fits that mold perfectly after four seasons at NC State. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defensive tackle became a talented run-stopper for the Wolfpack, clogging holes with great consistency and mopping up for the defense frequently.

Like Joly, Cleveland has some areas to improve and might be able to get even bigger to solidify himself as an NFL defensive lineman, but there's reason to believe one team will take a shot on the powerful tackle.

3. LB/Edge Cian Slone

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cian Slone proved himself to be one of the surprises at NC State's Pro Day after one stellar season with the Wolfpack. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot took a shot on Slone after a lengthy career at the JUCO level and then at Utah State.

The outside linebacker showed a lot of versatility as a pass rusher and a traditional linebacker, so there are two different roles he could fill at the NFL level. However, it looks likely he'll be viewed as an edge rusher with athleticism by most teams, especially after he put on some more size during the pre-draft process.

4. CB Devon Marshall

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

After beginning his career at Villanova, Devon Marshall proved he could be an effective Power Conference defensive back and then some in two seasons with NC State. While he might be undersized, Marshall makes up for his stature with boatloads of confidence and tremendous speed.

The cornerback already accepted that he might have to prove himself through the undrafted ranks, but he has the confidence and self-belief that he can be a productive player in the NFL.

5. WR Wesley Grimes

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) prays prior to the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While he didn't have the most productive college career at Wake Forest and NC State, Wesley Grimes has one trait that might earn him an NFL roster spot, or at the very least, an invitation to Minicamp or training camp: speed.

Grimes was one of the fastest players on the Wolfpack roster and showcased his ability as a downfield threat during the season, working well with quarterback CJ Bailey. There also could be a role for the speedy wideout as a return man if one team is willing to take a shot.