NC State Women's Basketball Loses First Player to Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball saw its season come to an end in disappointing fashion Sunday, as the Wolfpack lost to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The spotlight immediately shifted from the 2025-26 season to 2026-27, starting with the swirling offseason defined by the transfer portal in the modern era of the sport. The departures are underway.

Wolfpack center Mallory Collier became the first player to opt for the transfer portal, announcing her intention to leave the program via the portal on social media. Collier spent three seasons with the program after a dominant high school career in Tennessee at Bartlett High School. Collier wasn't a regular contributor, but still proved valuable off the bench at times for coach Wes Moore.

The impact of Collier's exit

Thank you Wolfpack Nation!❤️

Agent:

Iconner@mansonjohnsonlaw.com



865-384-7229 pic.twitter.com/FdLuem7CbF — Mallory Collier (@MalloryCollie18) March 24, 2026

NC State struggled with depth throughout the season, especially in the frontcourt, but Moore remained consistent with Khamil Pierre and Tilda Trygger in those areas. Collier, the 2022 Memphis Area Player of the Year, never cracked the rotation with any level of consistency. The center played in just 16 games in the 2025-26 season, even after fellow reserve center Lorena Awou departed the program in the middle of the year.

The junior averaged just 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in those appearances, but always offered Moore an extra option off the bench. Having been with the program for three seasons, Collier provided the team with some quality leadership on the bench and helped with the chemistry of the group throughout the ups and downs of her junior year.

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack center Mallory Collier (42) handles the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the Ally Tip Off at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A transition could offer Collier a larger role at another program, but she didn't harbor any ill will in her farewell social media post, thanking the NC State program, its fans and coaches for the opportunities and moments they provided her with.

"First off, I want to thank my NC State family, friends and fans for making the past 3 years feel special," Collier wrote. "My time at NC State has officially come to a close. I'm incredibly grateful for all the fans who supported me from day one and showed so much love throughout my time here. To my teammates, you became so much more than teammates - You're family."

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore on the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Given the ease of moving from program to program in this era, Collier is unlikely to be the only member of the Wolfpack to end up in the transfer portal, which officially opens on April 6, 2026, after the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.