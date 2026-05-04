NC State Women's Tennis Continues NCAA Tournament Run Into Sweet 16

RALEIGH — NC State women's tennis continued a dominant run through the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 sweep of UCF on Saturday, completing a perfect weekend. The Pack cruised to the third round with the victory over the Knights, marking a seventh straight trip to that round of the event.

It marked another impressive chapter for head coach Simon Earnshaw, now in his 12th season with the program. The eighth-seeded Wolfpack rode impressive doubles performances, as well as individual outings throughout the first and second rounds, as the team also dominated Morgan State on the first day of the event.

Marching onward

Winning scenes from tonights match with @PackWTennis! Onto the SWEET SIXTEEN 🔜 pic.twitter.com/TB8Sh5iu9C — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 3, 2026

After winning the ACC just last week, NC State rode into the NCAA Tournament with tremendous confidence. Some of the team's top players set the tone with their doubles performances, particularly the defending national champion tandem of Gabriella Broadfoot and Victoria Osuigwe. That duo entered the tournament as the third-ranked pair in the country, so expectations were always high for them. They won 6-2 to secure the doubles point.

It was an impressive day because of how quickly the Wolfpack worked through the Knights. By the time the last point was scored and the program solidified its spot in the Sweet 16, it had been only an hour and 50 minutes since the matches began on Saturday. UCF was a familiar opponent, too, as NC State also dispatched the Knights in last year's tournament.

MOVING ON pic.twitter.com/ZEIl0EaFao — NC State Women's Tennis (@PackWTennis) May 2, 2026

Osuigwe continued her day in singles play, making quick work with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over UCF's Jade Psonka. The success of the Wolfpack's doubles players wasn't exclusive to Osuigwe, as Jasmine Conway and Lavinia Tanasie also made quick work of their opponents, ending the day well ahead of the conclusion of the other three singles matches. The efficient performances in doubles obviously set the tone for the rest of the team, despite doubles being a strength for the Pack.

NC State only needed to complete five matches to win the day and looks positioned for an even deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack bowed out to North Carolina in the Super Regional round of the 2025 tournament and couldn't get by Stanford the year before that in the same round.

Sweet 16 at our place Friday 🐺 pic.twitter.com/NxXmSxLdTO — NC State Women's Tennis (@PackWTennis) May 3, 2026

The Wolfpack won't need to hit the road this year, as it's set to welcome Texas for the Sweet 16 at the Isenhour Tennis Center. The Longhorns and the Pack will hit the courts on Friday, May 8, with matches set to start at 5 P.M. EST.