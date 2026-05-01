3 NC State Baseball Players Who Must Perform Against Miami

RALEIGH — While multiple outlets still expect NC State baseball to be in the NCAA Tournament field at the end of the season, the program is still at risk of falling out of the race if its conference struggles continue. The Wolfpack can flip the script with a three-game set at home against the Miami Hurricanes, who arrive as winners of five of their last seven.

The Pack got some quality individual performances during the series loss to Virginia Tech last weekend, but it wasn't enough. That's why head coach Elliott Avent needs even more out of these three players against a strong Miami squadron looking to shake things up in the ACC and continue playing well on the road.

CF Ty Head

NC State CF Ty Head celebrates a solo home run in an 18-3 win over Akron. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

NC State's outfield has been remarkable during the 2026 season, and its sophomore center fielder, Ty Head, is a big reason why. Head dealt with some struggles in the middle part of the season, but came back to life over the last week, pushing his home run total to a whopping 12 and his batting average back up to .279.

Keeping Head on a roll will go a long way in helping the Wolfpack secure a much-needed series win over the Hurricanes. The center fielder tallied five hits last weekend against the Hokies and added another in the midweek victory over East Carolina, along with a pair of runs.

INF Sherman Johnson

NC State utilityman Sherman Johnson celebrates in the midst of a three-RBI performance in his team's 13-0 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Sherman Johnson, NC State's main starting third baseman, is also getting hot at the right time. With shortstop Mikey Ryan down with an ankle injury, the Wolfpack is missing one of its most productive hitters in the middle part of the lineup. Johnson could make up for that loss in a big way offensively.

In the field, Johnson has experience at shortstop, so he could theoretically fill Ryan's spot if Avent wants a lineup with more experience against the Hurricanes. If not, look for Christian Serrano to get another start at shortstop, while Johnson tries to keep swinging a hot bat while playing the hot corner.

RHP Anderson Nance

NC State Wolfpack's Anderson Nance (34) pitches against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given NC State's issues with pitching depth, right-handed reliever Anderson Nance is being used frequently. That's no problem for the man who came into the season unafraid of the lofty expectations of being the Wolfpack's top reliever. Nance overcame some woes in the middle of the year and seems to have turned a corner.

The doubleheader complicates the strategy for both Miami and NC State. Avent could deploy Nance in a lot of different situations, meaning his versatility and longevity could make the difference in a win or loss of the series for the Wolfpack.