Reviewing North Carolina State's Peach State Commits
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has recruited players from many places like the state of North Carolina, but they tend to recruit better in certain states compared to the others. One of the states that they continue to add prospects from is the state of Georgia.
This is a state that the Wolfpack has recruited for years, and they have three commits at in the 2026 class. here are the three players that is committed from the state of Georgia at this time.
Dylan McCoy - Running Back, Committed to North Carolina State, Buford
McCoy is extremely important to the puzzle, as regardless of the ranking, he is one of the best in the class at his position. It is also worth mentioning he plays in the hardest division inside the state of Georgia. Buford is known for their high level recruits, and that is exactly what McCoy is, as he will be playing running back at one of the most prestigious programs.
He follows behind a former star running back Justin Baker, who is now set to be a competitor for reps at Tennessee in his first year at the program. McCoy will face the best programs in the state, including Milton, which fans can see on ESPN. McCoy is one of the three commits in the state, but is unique to the class due to his position.
Tristen Hill - Safety, Committed to North Carolina State, Peachtree Ridge
Hill is another important puzzle piece for the NC State 2026 recruiting class. They have brought him in as one of the safety commits, which is a position that they have handled extremely well in the class. If there is one thing the high school program has done a great job of is producing defensive backs, which is something they have continued to do.
Markel Aguirre - Safety, Committed to North Carolina State, Luella
Aguirre is one of the better players in the class, and the highest-rated prospect out of the Peach State commits. he remains to be one of the most targeted players in the class, and is set fopr a major season in the Peach State at the high school level. He is expected to possibly see the field early in his career with the NC State Wolfpack, but one thing is for certain, he will be one of the better players in the state of Georgia when it is all said and done.