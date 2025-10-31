Dave Doeren Opens Up on Georgia Tech and Coaching Future
RALEIGH — NC State is set to face No. 8 Georgia Tech in front of a pack Carter-Finley Stadium Crowd during Saturday's Homecoming celebration, just one night after Halloween.
After facing increasing scrutiny over job security and potential retirement, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren cleared the air during his Thursday press conference. Doeren indicated he won't be retiring anytime soon and moved on to what it will take for the Wolfpack to upset one of the best teams in the nation.
Watch Doeren's Press Conference here
Notable Quotes
On preparing for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King during practices throughout the week
- "It's hard, man. That guy's a great football player. And it's always that way. There's always different guys your opponent has and you're asking a freshman or a walk-on guy to simulate that player and it's hard to do that. Especially a guy like him who's so in command. Third year in an offensive system and understands it so well.
- "We have two quarterbacks that we rotate down there, and both of them did a great job."
On the added weight of playing a ranked opponent in the midst of a losing streak
- "Every game is a big game for me. I don't look at it like the public does. Every loss hurts, every win is awesome. You celebrate your wins and you're mad as hell when you lose."
- "Like I said on Monday, it's the same thing; I'm here to coach these kids and take advantage of my opportunities and I'm gonna do that as hard as I can, as long as I get to do it."
Segment of quote about thoughts of retiring at the end of the season
- "No, I think about winning games, trying to find ways to get better, trying to help this football team, trying to help this university, trying to help my coaches, trying to be a good dad, trying to not get my wife mad at me. That's what I think about."
- "Do I have plans down the road someday to retire? Sure. But I don't have any plans to do that, I'm gonna keep coaching. I got four years left on my contract. I want this place to be as good as it can be; that's what I want. And I've done a lot. We've done a lot here to make this a stable, successful, competitive program.
On the excitement of the Wolfpack players over playing a ranked opponent
- "They got a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback and, obviously, as a defensive player, you don't want to be on his highlight reel. You want to do everything you can not to let that happen. We had them in a dogfight last year. It came down to a kick at the last second that we missed. And so these guys believe they can win."
- "And like I told them after the last game, the beauty of competitive sports is that when that whistle blows and it starts, anybody can win any night, any day. You've just got to go execute and you've got to believe that you can do that."
On the environment he expects at Carter-Finley Stadium for the Homecoming game
- "It's homecoming, a night game. I expect NC State fans to show up for their alma mater, cheer on their team, be festive and have fun. Halloween weekend, students in all kinds of costumes having a good time in the stands. I mean, shoot, it's a football game. You're here to watch a really good game, two teams that want to win. Enjoy it."
- "Think about all the things going on in the world right now. If you're upset at a football game, you need to really look in the mirror. Go in there and have some fun and cheer for your football team, cheer for your alma mater. These kids are fighting and some of them are strapped up, duct-taped together, and they are fighting their butts off, and they need every ounce of crowd noise they can get to help them."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.