Pair of NC State Infielders Earn Weekly National Recognition

RALEIGH — NC State baseball was in dire need of a successful week to help change the tune after back-to-back series losses in ACC play. The group responded in a major way, winning its midweek matchup against East Carolina before winning two out of three in a disjointed league set against the visiting Miami Hurricanes at Doak Field.

The efforts of freshman shortstop Christian Serrano and junior second baseman Luke Nixon were particularly impressive all week, with both players earning national recognition for their work. Without the performances of both infielders, especially the youngster, it's hard to imagine the Wolfpack having as successful a stretch as it ended up having.

Nixon earns spot on Baseball America's Week 12 National Team of the Week

Luke Nixon earns a spot on the @BaseballAmerica Week 12 National Team of the Week! pic.twitter.com/0OHxHabnr4 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 5, 2026

Most of Nixon's damage came over the weekend, as NC State took on the Canes in a Friday doubleheader and a rubber match on Saturday. The junior second baseman finished the set with five hits in 12 at-bats. He clobbered a pair of homers, including a game-tying 3-run shot in the Saturday game, while also racking up six RBI across the two games. That was enough to earn him a spot on the Baseball America National Team of the Week at second base.

"Homers are not much my game," Nixon said on Saturday. "I'm glad I could just put some runs on the board, especially after some of the stuff that went on early in the game defensively that I'm not proud of. Just to be able to put those runs back on the board and help my team, that's all I want to do."

Serrano earns Freshman of the Week honors from Perfect Game

Shortstop Christian Serrano rounds second base after hitting a 3-run home run in NC State's 13-6 victory over Miami in the second leg of a doubleheader on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Unfortunately for NC State, regular starting shortstop Mikey Ryan injured himself during the away series at Virginia Tech. After playing Wyatt Peifer at that spot in the Sunday game, head coach Elliott Avent chose to elevate freshman infielder Christian Serrano into the starting role at shortstop for the ECU game. That decision proved to be incredibly wise, as Serrano responded with eight hits and four RBI over the next four games. He even mashed his first collegiate homer during the Miami series.

Those performances and a .500 batting average over his first full week as a starter were enough to earn Serrano recognition as the Freshman of the Week from Perfect Game, per an announcement from NC State. With Ryan expected to be out for a little while longer, Serrano will get more chances down the stretch at a key time for the Wolfpack.