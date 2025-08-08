Post-Practice Thoughts From Another NC State Football Transfer
NC State football added several potential impact transfers during the offseason to bolster a defense that struggled throughout the 2024 season. One such player was graduate student linebacker Kenny Soares Jr., who transferred in after four seasons with Northwestern in the Big 10.
Following practice on Wednesday, Soares Jr. fielded questions from the media on a variety of topics, ranging from his adjustment to the program as well as providing thoughts about his coaching staff.
Below is a partial transcript of what Soares Jr. said to the media after practice at fall camp Wednesday.
Soares Jr. Transcript
Q: What has the transfer process been like for you so far?
Soares: "Honestly, it's been a pretty smooth transition. My past school was already away from home and I also went to boarding school in high school, so I've always been not really close to home. Me being down south, now I've got more family here than back at Northwestern in Chicago, so it's been a smooth transition."
Q: What attracted you to NC State when you were in the portal?
Soares: "Probably the fact that ... coach Isaiah Moore was really adamant. He called me pretty much every day until it was pretty much over. Out of the portal, it made me feel the most comfortable coming here than a lot of other places. I'm big on family. I'm big on having everybody around be close to me, being able to cherish those certain moments with each other.
I feel like I'd be able to do that the most here and be the most comfortable and be myself in that situation."
Q: What has it been like having (Moore) as a coach along with DJ Eliot?
Soares: "It's been great. (Moore), playing here as a linebacker ... he played my position and now he came back and now he's coaching me to be an inside backer. Coach Eliot is coaching me to be an outside backer as well and him coming from the league and being that guy who knows what it looks like, you can't really beat it."
Q: How would describe the defense going into this season?
Soares: "Hard-knock. Physical. Going to run through your face every single play. Not going to stop every single play ... Because we got in my opinion one of the best d-lines ... And then at linebacker, we got a lot of leaders in the room. We want everyone to be the best that they can every single play."
