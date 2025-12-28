Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receivers Targets For NC State

In the past few days, two NC State wide receivers, Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers, have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January. Rogers and Anderson were the team's two most productive wideouts in 2025, and their departure leaves a significant hole at the position for head coach Dave Doeren.

The good news for NC State is that the 2026 transfer window is set to open in about a week, and several talented wide receivers have already announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Here's a look at a few wideouts who would make sense for the Wolfpack and Doeren to target.

Two Transfer Wide Receivers NC State Should Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that NC State still has talented young wide receivers who could step up and help the Wolfpack's passing attack next season. However, with Anderson and Rodgers gone, Doeren will likely target the position in the transfer portal.

1) Aidan Mizell, Florida

Aidan Mizell announced his intention to transfer from Florida after three seasons with the Gators. During his time in Gainesville, he recorded 38 catches for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's a former four-star recruit and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Although NC State didn't pursue Mizzell when he was coming out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida, as a member of the 2023 recruiting class, the Wolfpack and Doeren now have a second chance to make a push for the talented wide receiver.

While he hasn't been super productive at Florida, he still has plenty of upside and would likely post big-time numbers for the Wolfpack. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 50 overall player in the portal, and the No. 14 wide receiver.

2) Larenzo Fenner, South Dakota

Larenzo Fenner just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore year at South Dakota, where he was among the most explosive FCS wide receivers in the country. He finished the 2025 season with 44 catches, 1,002 yards, and 15 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 22.8 yards per catch.

He was a two-star recruit in the 2023 class from Fort Osage High School in Independence, Missouri. After Fenner's breakout season at South Dakota, he's expected to be pursued by several Power Four schools, and he'd be a great fit for NC State's offense.

Fenner's portal rating has taken a massive jump from his high school rating, as 247Sports' transfer portal rankings now list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 105 overall player in the portal, and the No. 27 wide receiver.

