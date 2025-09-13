Previewing the Saturday ACC Slate
The North Carolina State Wolfpack became the first team in the ACC to move to 3-0 in the 2025 season with a win over Wake Forest on Thursday night. NC State won't be the only undefeated ACC squad after the weekend however.
Several other teams get their conference seasons underway on Saturday, including a massive matchup between No. 12 Clemson and Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The result could have massive playoff implications for the Tigers and catapult the Yellow Jackets into top tier status in the ACC.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we'll give you all the information you need on the full Saturday schedule for the conference.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media immediately following Thursday's victory. The fiery coach was proud of his team's effort and bounce-back ability in yet another come-from-behind win.
On the effort of the defense throughout the game
- Doeren: "Defensively, two halves. I mean, what a great second half. Held them to like 30 yards and we stopped them every time they were on the field. Second-half shutout. Two great interceptions and I loved Isaiah Shirley's play. Such a key play, key moment in the game."
On the team's ability to come back from down double digits
- Doeren: "There's a lot that goes into that. It's the whole offseason. It's how hard these guys work, how much chaos we put them in. We tested them. I told them when they got back, it's going to be the hardest thing they've been through and it's going to make them the closest team they can be if they fight through it all. And they did."
- "... We knew we needed to come together and that was the thing last year's team didn't do. So, that was a major part of what I wanted during the offseason was to create that chemistry. Winning helps."
On winning on the road against Wake Forest
- Doeren: "Look man, I love winning. To quote Bull Durham, 'It's like better than losing.' It's a great feeling. It's what we do this for. You don't go out there to lose games. It's all about winning ... And so our goal is to be undefeated. Every week, it's one game at a time."
