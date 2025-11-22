Reacting to NC State's 21-11 Win Over Florida State
NC State dug deep and didn't quit, securing its sixth win of the season in a wild Friday night showdown with Florida State. The Wolfpack outlasted the Seminoles 21-11 and earned a trip to a postseason bowl game with one game left in the season to improve its standing.
Head coach Dave Doeren said his team wouldn't quit despite losing 41-7 against Miami the week prior. He and the Wolfpack stood on business, sinking FSU's hopes of playing in a bowl game and ensuring it goes another season without an ACC road win.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, get host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett's reactions to the win for the Wolfpack after being in the stadium.
A fired up Doeren took the podium following the win. He praised his defense, which held the Seminoles to 11 points, marking the first time the Wolfpack held an FBS opponent under 20 points since the season opener. Find out what he had to say here:
From his opening statement after the victory
- "In regard to the game, I can't say enough about our kids. I don't think anyone... For obvious reasons, I don't talk about injuries and I'm not going to make excuses, but this is a beat-up football team."
- "These kids got such big hearts, man, and I'm so proud of them and thankful to them. That's the second-best offense supposedly in the country... rankings-wise and we just held them to 11 points. I'm so proud of our defensive kids and defensive staff, putting together that game plan and executing that game plan..."
On the turnover margin and the two punt recoveries
- "The turnover margin was huge. Getting the ball back on defense twice, three times with a fourth down stop. The two fumble recoveries on their punts, one was lucky. Thank you, God, for that one. Bounced off and to see Caden Noonkester recover a fumble was awesome because that's the one dude on our team that wants no contact.
On the standout performance of cornerback Devon Marshall
- "He's a tough kid. His demeanor every day is the same. He's tough. He's a competitor. He wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed. He wants opportunities to make plays... Wednesday, we made a decision to try to get him matched up on (FSU wideout Duce Robinson) as much as we can."
- "Felt like our best chance against that kid... And Devon played his butt off. If he's not Player of the Week in the ACC, then they've got blinders on, because that was a hell of a performance by him."
