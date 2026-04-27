Remaining Transfer Portal Options NC State Could Target

RALEIGH — Transfer portal season is quieting down in college basketball, with many of the top 100 men's basketball players already committed and signed with new programs. NC State, which dealt with a coaching change after the 2025-26 season, still needs a few more players to complete its 2026-27 roster, its first under new head coach Justin Gainey.

The Wolfpack focused largely on mid-major players to start the roster-building process , adding five new pieces from the transfer portal. Many of the top high-major players are off the board, so Gainey and his staff will likely look for diamonds in the rough, outmaneuvering the other Power Conference programs still looking for pieces of their respective puzzles. Who should NC State take a look at?

C Austin Maurer, Seattle University

Seattle U center Austin Maurer plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source told @On3.



The 7-0 sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. Had 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Washington this season. Represented by @MomentousSP.… pic.twitter.com/MeO8ybvbGm — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 4, 2026

There aren't any real ties between Maurer and NC State. There's also a huge step up in competition between the WCC and the ACC, a chance the Wolfpack is already taking on Christian Hammond , a Santa Clara transfer. However, Gainey could still use some size, with Kyle Evans being the biggest player on the team so far at 6-foot-10.

Maurer is a 7-footer who worked his way into the Redhawk rotation. He finished the 2025-26 season averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, but less than one block per game. He buried 10 of 39 attempts from 3-point range, however, which could intrigue the Wolfpack.

F Kennard Davis, BYU

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) dribbles against Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

NC State has yet to add a proven high-major player out of the portal and many of the top options are off the board. That means the Wolfpack should still have a sizable chunk of its funds, even if it is saving some of the budget for a potential return for sharpshooter Paul McNeil . Allocating some of the remaining budget for a player like Davis could be a smart move by Gainey and Co.

Davis played an important role for the Cougars after transferring in from Southern Illinois, averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals. According to early reports, several power conference programs are already pursuing the wing, but NC State could quietly get in the mix if it wanted to.

G Darius Adams, Maryland

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Darius Adams (1) dribbles up the court during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack already expressed its interest in Adams, hosting the former five-star guard for a visit over the weekend. It's an interesting fit because of what the program already has from the portal, but backcourt depth was always going to be a priority for Gainey, especially in the ACC.

Adams struggled in his true freshman season with the Terrapins, scoring 10.8 points on 35.4% from the field and 24.8% from distance. However, the 6-foot-5 frame and high school prowess, which Gainey pursued when he was at Tennessee, could be enough for the Pack to make a move.