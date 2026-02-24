Ryan Odom Offers Thoughts on NC State Ahead of Matchup

RALEIGH — Ryan Odom and his No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers already got the best of NC State once back in January. They'll have the opportunity to defend their homecourt in Charlottesville, Va., on Tuesday, as the Wolfpack heads just north for a crucial chance to solidify its status as a contender for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament.

While NC State coach Will Wade has his own concerns about facing the Cavaliers for the second time this season, Odom offered a unique perspective on dealing with the Wolfpack once again. As two of the more successful first-year coaches in the conference, along with Jai Lucas of Miami, it will be another massive head-to-head matchup in what could be a defining rivalry for the league in the years to come.

What did Odom have to say about NC State?

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom watches from the sideline during the first half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

There are always caveats when facing a team you already faced once earlier in the season. The Wolfpack's mindset will be predicated on redemption after it put forward a poor effort in the first try against the Cavaliers. For Odom and Virginia, it's the stress of maintaining the level of play they showed in the January victory, continuing to meet a standard set over a month ago.

"I wouldn't say it's easier. It's never easier," Odom said. "While you are playing a team for the second time, neither team is the same as we were back the first time we played them. ... They're playing as well as anybody in the conference. They have a really good coach and really good players that are playing well together."

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) looks on after scoring against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack is a different group at this juncture. The loss to Virginia helped spark a turnaround that saw the Pack lose one of its next nine games. Wade was able to get some of the Xs and Os more in order, as the Cavaliers exposed some major issues with how his team was playing throughout the non-conference schedule and the early part of the ACC slate.

"They found their clear rotation that they're going with," Odom said of NC State. "They have guys that can score around the basket. They're an elite 3-point shooting team. They play well in transition and they steal the ball. ... It's a pretty good, hefty combination there and they can win on any court."

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom talks with an official during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Tuesday marks a major litmus test for both programs and coaches. Will Virginia sustain its ACC dominance, or will NC State prove it belongs with the top tier of the conference?

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE