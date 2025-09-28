Sights and Sounds From NC State's Week 5 Loss
In a game it had to win, NC State came up short. The Wolfpack fell in front of a fired up home crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium, losing to a Virginia Tech team that came into the game with a 1-3 record and an interim head coach.
Old issues and new one plagued the Wolfpack throughout the loss, with missed tackles and poor play from offensive line costing NC State in critical moments. The team had opportunities to take the game over but could never jump on them.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett takes you through what you might've missed if you weren't in the building for the 23-21 Wolfpack loss.
Following the loss, NC State head coach Dave Doeren faced intense scrutiny from the fan base on social media. The coach addressed the difficult defeat immediately following the final whistle.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's press conference:
From the Opening Statement
- Doeren: "I'd like to thank our fans for showing up. You guys were amazing and I know how much you wanted that win. We wanted it, trust me, more than you did. We really wanted to bring coach Eliot's family some joy tonight and we didn't deliver on that.
- "You've got to give Virginia Tech credit. They won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and that's not indicative of our football team. It hasn't been this year, but that was the tale of the game. (Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey) didn't have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, we didn't run the football efficiently or else you would've seen Hollywood (Smothers) having the same numbers he's been having..."
On CJ Bailey being sacked five times in the loss
- Doeren: "They didn't do anything crazy. They were moving a lot, as far as stunts and things, but they just beat us. Our offensive tackles have been really good this year against some good defensive ends and we got beat. Their ends powered us into the quarterback multiple times. Collapsed the pocket on CJ and he didn't have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, that hurt us. We only scored one time in the first half."
