Smothers Shares Feelings After Wolfpack's Win Over FSU
RALEIGH — NC State entered Friday night's game with a bitter taste after scoring just seven points against Miami the week prior. The Wolfpack offense wanted to score and be efficient. Establishing the run was a major part of NC State's 21-11 win over Florida State. The win helped the Wolfpack achieve bowl eligibility once again, as it was the team's sixth victory of the season.
The ACC's leading rusher, Hollywood Smothers, got back on track in the win. Smothers carried the ball 21 times for 84 yards. He set the tone with a 27-yard run on his first touch of the night, quickly showing his negative yardage performance against the Hurricanes was a complete fluke. He didn't have quite as much luck in the passing game, as he caught three balls but gained no yardage.
Smothers allowed other members of the Wolfpack to get in the mix as well. Redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott worked in his usual change-of-pace duties, but freshman quarterback Will Wilson was the true difference for the Wolfpack on the ground. Wilson came and rushed for 33 yards and a key touchdown in the win, relieving some of the pressure on both Smothers and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
After the spirited locker room celebration for the Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren, Smothers made his way to the podium in the Murphy Center to discuss his own performance, bouncing back from the Miami loss, playing complementary football and more.
Watch Smothers' Press Conference
Noteworthy Quotes from Smothers
On playing complementary football and establishing the run game with Will Wilson and Duke Scott
- "It was great. Whenever we play complementary football, our best football, the result is a winning game. It wasn't as pretty as we wanted today, but a dub is a dub."
- "(Scott and Wilson) are very important. Whenever you can get the run game going, it's always good for the offense. We've got a pretty good quarterback. The run game just opens up the pass game. It just gets the flow for the offense. Whenever we can get good runs, those tough, three-yard, four-yard gains, move the chains, or just get positive runs on first down, it just starts the drive off better."
On earning bowl eligibility in his second season as a member of the Wolfpack
- "We were working to get bowl eligible, and it's just another game with my guys, the seniors and just to finish out the year."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.