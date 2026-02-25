Social Media Reacts to NC State's Ugly Loss at Virginia
North Carolina State had an opportunity to put together back-to-back ranked wins and put itself in the top-3 in the ACC as it traveled to No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday night. Yet, the Wolfpack could not keep up with the Cavaliers in a degrading 90-61 loss.
NC State struggled offensively all night, making just six shots in the first half and trailing by double digits almost the entire game. While it converted more opportunities after halftime, it also allowed 58 points in the second half on 77% shooting, on a night to forget.
The Wolfpack has now lost three of its last four games, and Tuesday's nightmare caught the eyes of many on social media.
NC State Misses Big Opportunity
Second matchup of the season. NC State can make up some ground in the ACC and snap a Virginia winning streak.
A couple of threes give Virginia an early lead, then Will Wade calls a timeout (getting in the face of Quadir Copeland) after a Copeland turnover.
The Wolfpack is down 10 at the under 12 timeout in the first half. Just five points and two made field goals so far.
Switch flipped. NC State has cut the deficit to two with a 10-0 run.
Virginia is starting to pull away again. Shooting has been a big problem. The Cavaliers have almost as many made three-pointers as the Wolfpack have made field goals.
Bad close to the first half for NC State, and the Wolfpack trail 32-19 at halftime. The offense is struggling and shot 18% from the floor. Paul McNeil Jr. has eight points, but no one else is even close.
"There is an interesting first half stat: Virginia had more blocks than NC State had field goals."
Brawl breaks out after a technical foul early in the second half.
Virginia leads by 14 and is already near the bonus.
Virginia is running away with this one. The Cavaliers have led by double digits almost the entire game. They're now up 18 with 8:38 left.
Virginia has been way too efficient in the second half for NC State to make up any ground.
"I seen a loss coming tonight for NC State. Virginia is very good team and have had our number recently"
Virginia has been a bad matchup for NC State.
Final Score: No. 11 Virginia 90, North Carolina State 61. Paul McNeil with a game-hugh 22 points. Darrion Williams added 14. Ven-Allen Lubin with 11. Thijs De Ridder with 19 for Virginia. Sam Lewis adds 16.
Wolfpack visit Notre Dame on Saturday.
