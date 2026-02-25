Social Media Reacts to NC State's Ugly Loss at Virginia

North Carolina State had an opportunity to put together back-to-back ranked wins and put itself in the top-3 in the ACC as it traveled to No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday night. Yet, the Wolfpack could not keep up with the Cavaliers in a degrading 90-61 loss.

NC State struggled offensively all night, making just six shots in the first half and trailing by double digits almost the entire game. While it converted more opportunities after halftime, it also allowed 58 points in the second half on 77% shooting, on a night to forget.

The Wolfpack has now lost three of its last four games, and Tuesday's nightmare caught the eyes of many on social media.

NC State Misses Big Opportunity

Second matchup of the season. NC State can make up some ground in the ACC and snap a Virginia winning streak.

No. 11 Virginia hosts NC State tonight - tip-off at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7cXu5Mgeof — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) February 24, 2026

A couple of threes give Virginia an early lead, then Will Wade calls a timeout (getting in the face of Quadir Copeland) after a Copeland turnover.

Two Sam Lewis 3s in the opening minutes here.



He had a season high 23 points against NC State in their previous meeting with Virginia.



He hit 5 of Virginia's 13 3-pointers then. — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) February 25, 2026

NC State Timeout. Quadir Copeland turned it over on an in-bounds pass, leading to an easy layup for Virginia. Will Wade is livid, laying into Copeland on the floor.



UVA's Sam Lewis, who hit five 3s in the first meeting, has two already.



No. 11 Virginia 8, NC State 3. 1H 16:07. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 25, 2026

The Wolfpack is down 10 at the under 12 timeout in the first half. Just five points and two made field goals so far.

U12 timeout (11:47): Virginia 15, NC State 5. Wolfpack is 2 of 16 shooting. — Jerry Ratcliffe (@JerryRatcliffe) February 25, 2026

Switch flipped. NC State has cut the deficit to two with a 10-0 run.

NC State is on a 10-0 run to make this a 2-point game. Forcing turnovers at will, too.



Pack trails 15-13 at No. 11 Virginia. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 25, 2026

Virginia is starting to pull away again. Shooting has been a big problem. The Cavaliers have almost as many made three-pointers as the Wolfpack have made field goals.

Last media timeout of half: Virginia 26, NC State 18. UVA is 5-10 from the arc. Jacari has two triples. — Jerry Ratcliffe (@JerryRatcliffe) February 25, 2026

Bad close to the first half for NC State, and the Wolfpack trail 32-19 at halftime. The offense is struggling and shot 18% from the floor. Paul McNeil Jr. has eight points, but no one else is even close.

HALF: No. 11 Virginia 32, NC State 19



UVA closes on a 12-1 run to take a 32-19 lead into the locker room, as NC State fails to make a single shot in the final 5:17 of the first half. pic.twitter.com/wRHwzDs0xm — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 25, 2026

"There is an interesting first half stat: Virginia had more blocks than NC State had field goals."

There is an interesting first half stat: Virginia had more blocks than NC State had field goals. — David Frady (@DavidFrady13) February 25, 2026

Brawl breaks out after a technical foul early in the second half.

Virginia and NC State are scuffling!!pic.twitter.com/GxYIP3Le9P — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 25, 2026

#Fisticuffs during the NC State - Virginia game. Mostly pushing and shoving, really. — Ken Goodrich (@KenGoodrich) February 25, 2026

Well, NC State and Virginia getting feisty. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 25, 2026

Virginia leads by 14 and is already near the bonus.

Virginia will be in the bonus on the next NC State foul. We haven't reached the under-16.



47-33 UVA — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 25, 2026

Virginia is running away with this one. The Cavaliers have led by double digits almost the entire game. They're now up 18 with 8:38 left.

NC State Timeout. The Wolfpack hasn't been able to draw any closer than 12 since the second half started. The Cavaliers are in full control of this one.



No. 11 Virginia 66, NC State 48. 2H 8:38. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 25, 2026

Virginia has been way too efficient in the second half for NC State to make up any ground.

Virginia on a 6-0 run and lead by 18 points on NC State.



UVA is 11-14 in the second half and scoring 1.7 points per possession. — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) February 25, 2026

"I seen a loss coming tonight for NC State. Virginia is very good team and have had our number recently"

I seen a loss coming tonight for NC State. Virginia is very good team and have had our number recently — Brandon Key (@brandonkeyy) February 25, 2026

Virginia has been a bad matchup for NC State.

NC State has had two clunkers vs Virginia this year.



Bad draw for State for the random ACC team they play twice on the schedule. #GoACC — Tim Donnelly (@DonnellySports) February 25, 2026

Final Score: No. 11 Virginia 90, North Carolina State 61. Paul McNeil with a game-hugh 22 points. Darrion Williams added 14. Ven-Allen Lubin with 11. Thijs De Ridder with 19 for Virginia. Sam Lewis adds 16.

Wolfpack visit Notre Dame on Saturday.

