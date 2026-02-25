No. 11 Virginia Outclasses NC State For a Second Time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the second time in the 2025-26 season, NC State failed to meet the standard needed to compete with No. 11 Virginia, ultimately falling 90-61. While Will Wade and the Wolfpack battled through most of the game, the physicality of the Cavaliers and timely runs spelled doom for a struggling State offense.

The Wolfpack shot just 29% against Ryan Odom’s Cavaliers, leading to Wade’s second loss against the fellow ACC newcomer. Paul McNeil led NC State with 22 points, while Thijs De Ridder chipped in 19 for the 'Hoos.

No offense to be found early

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell look down court Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. NC State Wolfpack won 80-76 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State had one of its worst offensive performances of the season in the first matchup against Virginia back in Raleigh. The hope was that outing was more fluke than reality, but Virginia’s defense absolutely shut down the Wolfpack in the first half, holding the Pack to just three points in the first six minutes of play.

The defense ran the jump-shooting Pack off the 3-point line, directly into the firing line of shot-blocking big men rostered by Ryan Odom. NC State was reasonably hesitant to drive the basketball and any ball-screen offense got negated by the Cavaliers’ decision to double primary ball handlers like Quadir Copeland and Darrion Williams when coming around screens.

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Ryan Odom calls a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A 12-2 run during a stretch of five-plus minutes helped Virginia take a 15-5 lead. The Cavaliers didn’t storm out of the gate offensively, which prevented them from really taking advantage of the stellar defense in the first ten minutes, but NC State continues to make mistakes under pressure.

The stubbornness of the Wolfpack persisted. Wade’s team continued to fire away from 3-point range despite missing nine of its first 10 attempts. Despite making just five shots in the first 12 minutes of the game, NC State trailed by two points. UVA’s offense went to sleep, embarking on a stretch where it made just one of 10 field goals. When the first half horn sounded, the ‘Hoos held a 13-point advantage, heating up in the final segment of the period.

NC State scored a season-low 19 points in the first half, just one point worse than the 20-point opening half in the first matchup against none other than Virginia.

Williams has more inconsistency

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) looks on after scoring against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Wade believed Williams was on the cusp of a scoring explosion before suffering a head injury early in the game against North Carolina a week earlier. There was no such confidence or reason for belief after the forward put forward a dismal first-half shooting display in Charlottesville.

Williams reverted to some of his forced shots, none of which appeared to be in rhythm. Once the first few clanked off the iron, the veteran lost confidence and struggled against the highly physical Cavalier defense. To make matters worse, Williams’ passing, something that bailed him out in poor shooting nights earlier in the season, was far from on point.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) shoots a free throw against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He finished the first half shooting just 1-of-6 from the field, missing both of his 3-point attempts. Williams was one of the worst members of the Wolfpack in terms of plus/minus after 20 minutes, starting the game minus-15, better than only Ven-Allen Lubin. If NC State had any hope of beating the ‘Hoos, it needed the best version of Williams. It didn’t get that early.

Williams started to knock shots down with more consistency in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the Wolfpack. Even with the improved shot-making from its star, the Pack never got the deficit within 10 points, as the defense failed to generate stops at a high enough rate. With Copeland in serious foul trouble, Williams was thrust into the primary ball-handler role, too. Williams scored 14 points in the loss, shooting 5-of-12 from the field.

Fracas kills Wolfpack momentum

Benches clear as N.C. State and UVA get into an altercation after a timeout is called on the court.



Roger Ayers says “We’re going to review this mess.” pic.twitter.com/r1Zbol4HuC — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 25, 2026

NC State finally got some rhythm offensively early in the second half. Paul McNeil buried his second 3-pointer of the night, but some animosity that had been in the air throughout the start of the game finally boiled over and led to some drama. McNeil appeared to be shoved after celebrating as Wade called a timeout, causing some distress from the NC State bench.

Away from that issue, Williams and Virginia guard Sam Lewis were exchanging words on the way to their respective huddles, leading to the latter shoving Williams. The Wolfpack forward retaliated, as did the entire NC State bench. Both benches ended up meeting at mid-court, with State center Scottie Ebube flying into the fight. He shoved a member of the Cavaliers.

After a lengthy review process, Williams and Lewis each earned technical fouls and Ebube received an ejection, heading to the locker room early. With two shots and the ball, Virginia turned it into a four-point play and completely snuffed out a Wolfpack run.

Final word

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NC State's defense never stood a chance down the stretch as Virginia began to heat up offensively. The Wolfpack offense once again failed to make shots consistently, falling behind by as many as 32 points, ultimately crumbling down the stretch.

The loss doesn't mark the end of the world for the Wolfpack, but it complicates the remaining three games, while also raising the stakes significantly. Virginia continued to expose the Pack's floor, something other programs are likely to try and exploit as the postseason draws near. NC State returns to action on the road, heading to Notre Dame on Saturday.

