NC State extends Corrigan's contract

Boo Corrigan has received a contract extension through 2027.

NC State Reaches New Agreement with Director of Athletics Corrigan

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NC State University Board of Trustees has approved a new agreement for Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, extending the third-year AD through 2027.

“Under Boo's leadership, NC State Athletics is on a sharp upward trajectory. We're achieving high levels of success across our programs, and our student athletes are succeeding in competition and in the classroom,” said Chancellor Randy Woodson. “We're excited about the future of NC State Athletics with Boo at the helm.”

Recently named a Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year, Corrigan has overseen a period of great success both academically and athletically at NC State.

“Our family is grateful for the continued support and opportunity to lead NC State Athletics and its outstanding group of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Corrigan. “This is an exceptional time for NC State under Chancellor Woodson’s leadership. The current success of our athletic programs is reflective of the dedication of our entire department and the tremendous support from our alumni and fan base. Thank you, we are honored to be a part of the continued momentum of our University.”

Additionally, Corrigan’s new agreement includes increased compensation and a revised bonus structure.

NC State currently stands ninth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, the second-highest position the program has been in coming out of Winter. NC State programs have won four ACC titles this year, while the women’s cross country team captured the school’s first national title since 1983 this past November.

The football team is coming off a pair of highly successful seasons, while the women’s basketball team recently claimed its third straight ACC Tournament title, its first regular season ACC crown in over 30 years and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in 24 years.

In the classroom, NC State recently matched the school’s highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) with a mark of 89 percent.

Earlier this year NC State announced its ambitious Doak Field at Dail Park Stadium Enhancement Project with the Wolfpack Club, a $15 million project to address the baseball stadium.

Fans have noticed the addition of amenities within Carter-Finley Stadium such at Tuffy’s Terrace and RaleighWood, aimed at creating a dynamic spectator experience.

Corrigan also began the first year of his term on the selection committee of the College Football Playoff last season, and was named CFP Chair for the 2022 and 2023 seasons in January. 

