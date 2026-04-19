Sunday's Big Men Visits Mark Massive Portal Moment for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State is starting to ramp things up in its transfer portal pursuits this weekend, hosting several players for on-campus visits in an effort to build out Justin Gainey's first roster with the program. Having already secured two guards, the Pack is shifting its focus to the frontcourt.

In Hofstra's Preston Edmead and Santa Clara's Christian Hammond, Gainey appears to have his starting backcourt solidified for the 2026-27 season and potentially beyond. Size will be key for the Wolfpack if toughness is to be the program's calling card moving forward. Two frontcourt pieces are set to arrive in Raleigh on Sunday. NC State must make a good impression.

F Taylor Bol Bowen - Alabama

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) reacts after a Mississippi Rebels calls time out during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack needs to find some high-major talent in the transfer portal to pair with its mid-major guards. Gainey and his staff are hosting former Florida State and Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen for an on-campus visit on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Bol Bowen spent the first two years of his career with the Seminoles before transferring to Alabama for the 2025-26 season.

With the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-10 forward offered positional versatility as a scorer and defender. Bol Bowen averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and a block per game playing for Nate Oats. He shot 30.2% from 3-point range, making around one of his three average attempts per game. The ceiling for Bol Bowen is much higher than what he showed in his junior year at Alabama. A return to the ACC could help him achieve his highest level of play.

Feb 18, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) warms up before the game with Arkansas at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A large chunk of the NC State staff is likely familiar with Bol Bowen, as Gainey, Alvin Brooks , Anthony Goins and Riley Collins all came over from the SEC, having faced the former Alabama forward last season. Leveraging that familiarity could push the Wolfpack over the top in its pursuit of Bol Bowen out of the portal.

C Anton Bonke - Charlotte

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Charlotte center Anton Bonke has been on NC State's radar all week as one of the main centers the program is targeting out of the transfer portal. He will be on campus with Bol Bowen on Sunday as the Wolfpack tries to completely rebuild its frontcourt with one set of visits in the same weekend. Bonke averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during the 2025-26 season with the 49ers.

Adding a 7-foot-2 center would go a long way in improving the program's ability to compete with some of the larger teams in the ACC by the time the 2026-27 season rolls around.