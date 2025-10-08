Big Takeaways From NC State at ACC Tipoff
Basketball season is back as the ACC hosts its annual Tipoff event in Charlotte from Monday to Wednesday. NC State and its two programs have taken over the event and created significant buzz.
ACC basketball is poised for a tremendous season on both the men's and women's sides. The Wolfpack should be a factor throughout the season, with first-year head coach Will Wade leading a 'Red Reckoning' for the men's program and Wes Moore trying to get his young squad ready for another deep NCAA tournament on the women's side.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we discuss the Wolfpack's impact on ACC Tipoff and how the programs took the event by storm.
Watch the New Episode Right Here
In addition to all of the teams of the conference hosting press conferences during the event, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips provided some updates on the conference. Some of these new developments will play a role in how NC State's seasons turn out. Find out what they were right here:
The commissioner spoke about the decision to move the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament outside the state of North Carolina for the first time in 49 years, despite four member programs being from the state. Wes Moore and his Wolfpack squad will have to go to Atlanta, assuming they qualify for the event at the end of the regular season.
- "We're trying to grow the game. This is about as good a time since I've been in college sports to grow women's basketball in an exponential manner. We went to an open bid process, and we allowed everybody within our East Coast footprint to bid. And so there were no predetermined outcomes. And at the end of the day, the folks in the Greater Atlanta area, over at Gas South Arena, came up with a proposal that was outstanding."
- "The proof will be in the pudding. It is the first time that we're going outside the state of North Carolina for a neutral site ACC women's game in 49 years and so all eyes will be watching to see what happens. But I have great anticipation, and I feel very confident from all that I've seen and heard and witnessed, I was just down there two weeks ago, that it'll be a wonderful tournament as we continue to try to grow a game within our footprint."
Phillips announced that the player availability reports implemented for the 2025 football season will also be added as a requirement for conference play for ACC basketball programs. The field storming fines will also be added to basketball.
- "Institutions will submit a report no later than 8 P.M. the night before a conference game, and then again on game day, no later than two hours before tip. Both initiatives are directly connected to our ongoing commitment to safety and best protecting our student athletes."
