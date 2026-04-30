The Biggest Wolfpack Winners After the NFL Draft

RALEIGH — The 2026 NFL Draft marked the end of the collegiate careers for hundreds of players around the country, as they all begin their next chapter in the pros as either selections from the draft or undrafted free agents. 10 members of the 2025 NC State roster were either picked by organizations or signed as UDFAs immediately following the ceremonies.

Every player who either exhausted his eligibility or was drafted by an NFL team meant a lot to the Wolfpack in some way. However, their exits create new opportunities for returning members and coaches of the NC State program, helping them walk away as the winners of the draft still on campus. Who are they?

TE coach Gavin Locklear

NC State tight end coach Gavin Locklear | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

NC State head coach Dave Doeren took a chance when making his sweeping coaching changes after the 2024 season, promoting former player and long-time staffer Gavin Locklear to tight ends coach, his first full-time role with the program. Locklear totally embraced the challenge and was successful in doing so in his first season running the tight end group.

Star tight end Justin Joly was one of the two draft picks in the NFL Draft, going in the fifth round to the Denver Broncos after two stellar seasons with the Pack. Cody Hardy, one of the team's star blockers, signed with the New Orleans Saints as a UDFA. Finally, Dante Daniels , the other blocking tight end, was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. That kind of positive turnover marks a major victory for Locklear in his first year running the group.

LB Raul "Popo" Aguirre

NC State linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre prepares for spring practice with the Wolfpack in March 2026. | Photo Credit: @lRaulAguirre on X

One of the biggest positions of need for NC State after the 2025 season was the linebacker group. With both Caden Fordham (Tampa Bay) and Sean Brown (Tennessee) both gone and signed on with NFL teams as UDFAs, there's a massive need for leadership in the middle of the Wolfpack defense.

Enter Raul "Popo" Aguirre , a talented transfer from Miami, who brings his experience from a deep College Football Playoff run earlier in the year. He is set for a massive role with the Wolfpack now that the other productive linebackers are gone and could continue the program's legacy of strong play at that position.

WR Keenan Jackson

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Joly was a massive piece in the pass-catching puzzle for NC State over the last two seasons. Even at tight end, he took up a massive portion of the team's target share with talented quarterback CJ Bailey always looking for the big body in the middle of the field and in the red zone. Now, those red zone touches in the passing game are up for grabs.

Rising junior wideout Keenan Jackson could be the player most likely to fill that void, despite playing a different position. The Wolfpack had massive turnover at wide receiver during the offseason via the transfer portal, making Jackson one of the only returners at the position. He has big shoes to fill, but should be up for the task.