A Pair of NC State Transfer Additions Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses

RALEIGH — NC State football is ready for its next chapter and steaming toward the 2026 season, but the program officially said goodbye to 10 of its former players over the weekend. Two members of that group were selected on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, while the other eight signed as undrafted free agents with pro organizations shortly after the event concluded.

Between Justin Joly and Wesley Grimes on the offensive side of things and Brandon Cleveland and Caden Fordham defensively, the Wolfpack lost massive amounts of production on both sides of the field to the NFL. However, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff prepared for that likelihood, especially with defenders, by attacking the transfer portal aggressively. Which two transfers will fill the void the most?

EDGE Harvey Dyson

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Harvey Dyson (5) and Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jack Tchienchou (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This time in 2025, NC State was scrambling to add pass rush depth in the spring portal window after injuries and lack of depth created major problems in that area during spring practices. The program brought in Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, seniors from the Mountain West who proved to be the primary pass rushers a season ago. With those two signing as UDFAs after the draft, the pass rush burden falls on former Tulane All-Conference edge rusher Harvey Dyson .

After starting his career at Texas Tech, Dyson landed at Tulane for the team's impressive run to last season's College Football Playoff. With the Green Wave , he racked up 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He led the American Conference with eight sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and defended a pass. He will slot right into Slone's JACK linebacker spot, operating as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in DJ Eliot's defensive scheme.

LB Raul "Popo" Aguirre

NC State linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre prepares for spring practice with the Wolfpack in March 2026. | Photo Credit: @lRaulAguirre on X

Fordham finished his NC State career by leading all Power Conference players in total tackles with 143. That left a major need for both leadership and quality play in the middle of the defense, so the Wolfpack used a connection. The program earned a commitment from Markel Aguirre, a safety, in the class of 2026. His brother, Raul, was a quality rotational linebacker with Miami. Now, he's running with the Pack.

Raul "Popo" Aguirre committed to NC State out of the transfer portal not long after playing in the 2026 CFP National Championship with the Hurricanes. He'll be the team's plug-and-play replacement for Fordham, bringing a pedigree of success and strength from one of the best defenses in the country last season.