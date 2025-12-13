SI

NFL Fans Can’t Believe Philip Rivers Is Actually Going to Be Out There on Sunday

A comeback absolutely no one had on their bingo cards two weeks ago is set to come true on Sunday.

Tyler Lauletta

Philip Rivers is set to make his first start in nearly five years against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Philip Rivers is set to make his first start in nearly five years against the Seahawks on Sunday. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Well folks, it’s really happening.

Philip Rivers, at 44 years old and nearly five years removed from his last NFL snap, is set to be back under center for the Colts this weekend when they face off against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Rivers, a literal grandfather, has been back with the Colts for less than a week, but given his established relationship with coach Shane Steichen, appears to have as good a handle on the offense as one could hope for in such a short study period.

On one hand, Rivers’s return is already a legendary comeback story, and could prove to be even more impressive if he’s able to sling it a little bit. On the other, it’s a potentially terrifying development—Rivers has not taken an NFL hit in five years, and is set to go against a Seahawks defense that is averaging 3.2 sacks per game, good for fourth in the league.

However you look at it, it’s probably the most fascinating, “What the heck is going to happen here?” must-watch game since the Broncos had to take the field without a quarterback during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.

Across the internet, fans and media shared their amazement at what we’re about to see on Sunday.

Sunday’s game between the Colts and Seahawks kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. We will be watching.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated.

