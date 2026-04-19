The Impact of Preston Edmead's Commitment to NC State

RALEIGH — After the surprise exit of former coach Will Wade and a quick move to hire program alumnus Justin Gainey, NC State men's basketball is experiencing a roster and culture rebuild during the 2026 offseason. The transfer portal is offering key solutions to the roster turnaround.

So far, the Wolfpack has added two new backcourt players for the 2026-27 season, with former Hofstra guard Preston Edmead becoming the latest to join. The talented freshman earned CAA Rookie of the Year honors last year and entered the transfer portal looking for a shot at the high-major level. He'll get it with Gainey and NC State. What is the impact of his commitment on the program as a whole?

A backcourt to build around

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As a freshman with the Pride, Edmead averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range. He has the traits needed to be the first point guard to lead the Wolfpack under Gainey, sharing an undersized build that his coach displayed as a player years ago with NC State .

Edmead became the second new addition for the Pack in this portal window, joining Santa Clara transfer guard Christian Hammond , a First-Team All-WCC player for the Broncos in the 2025-26 season. Between Hammond and Edmead, NC State should have its starting backcourt for the coming year, with both bringing different skills as creators and shotmakers to the program.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) warms up before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Given his background as a backcourt player himself, Gainey is likely to focus on backcourt players as the foundational leaders for his program's offense in its early iteration. Adding two All-Conference players will go a long way in creating a potent start, although both Edmead and Hammond will need to prove that they can perform at the high-major level after playing at mid-majors to start their careers.

Proving things in the portal

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) dribbles in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It took NC State some time to get things rolling in the transfer portal window, but adding Hammond and Edmead gives the program a solid start. Solidifying a backcourt within financial reason should help Gainey and his staff identify some bigger fish in the portal to take an already stout portal class to another gear with high-major talent.

The Wolfpack can show new transfer options exactly what Edmead and Hammond bring to the table in an effort to appeal to different aspects of their game. It could also help in the retention battle for Paul McNeil if he knows what kind of guards he'd play alongside if he chooses to return to NC State for another season.