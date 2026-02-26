Wolfpack's Brandon Cleveland Ready to Prove Himself at NFL Combine

As the end of February arrives, 319 young football players with professional aspirations arrived in Indianapolis with hopes of showing just one of the 32 NFL franchises enough during the 2026 Scouting Combine. Whether it's an interview that impresses or a workout that blows away scouts and front office executives, the Combine can make or break the pre-draft process for a prospect.

Players to come out of NC State over the last decade have gone on to successful professional careers for the most part, including recent stories like Payton Wilson and Ikem Ekwonu. The next Wolfpack player looking to make an impression is defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland , who fielded questions during his interview day on Wednesday.

Watch On SI's coverage of Cleveland at the Combine here

Cleveland's thoughts on the draft process

It's been a whirlwind of a few months for Cleveland since playing in the Gasparilla Bowl with the Wolfpack. He finished the 2025 season with 36 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Since then, he's participated in the East/West Shrine Bowl and stayed in shape for the Scouting Combine in February. Luckily for Cleveland, he's had the mentorship of D.D. Hoggard , NC State's director of student-athlete welfare and a liaison between the program and the league.

"He means everything. D.D. is like a father-figure to me," Cleveland said. "When I first got to NC State, he took me under his wing and I'm here at this moment right now because of him, so I appreciate him a lot."

Invite accepted ✅



Brandon Cleveland is headed to the @ShrineBowl #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/73arEA70c7 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 29, 2025

Much of the draft process is about identifying weaknesses in a player beforehand and seeing how they respond as they grow in those areas. While Cleveland offered the Wolfpack a tremendous presence in the middle of the defensive line, he was the first to admit he still needs to work on particular parts of his game to have an even more successful career in the NFL.

"I think I'm really good at the run-stopping stuff, but I definitely want to get better at my pass rush and get to the quarterback more for sure," Cleveland said.

The stout defensive tackle wasn't lying about his ability to stop the run. Cleveland finished the 2025 season with a run defense score of 75.4, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking near the top of the Wolfpack's roster and top defensive players. It was a slight downgrade from his 2024 season, in which he posted a 78.8 run defense score.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pro teams spend a lot of time assessing the character of college players during the Scouting Combine days. That process for Cleveland began with interviews on Wednesday, as he met with several teams, including the Buffalo Bills, among other franchises. When asked about his own off-field demeanor and personality, Cleveland offered an honest answer.

"Away from football, I love to give back to my community," he said. "I wouldn't be here without them today. That's something I take great pride in, just giving back when I can. I'm definitely going to continue that at the next level."

Brandon Cleveland knocks back Billy Schrauth, and Cian Slone makes the play with his explosive backside pursuit speed



Two NC State guys down the board I quite like this cycle pic.twitter.com/8yt7AWyIXV — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 25, 2026

Cleveland was highly appreciative of his time at NC State and already used his platform to give back to the program. After spending four seasons with the program and rising up the ranks, he eventually became a focal point in the defense while sticking with the Wolfpack during a transition between defensive staffs. Now, he's pointing players looking for a new home at the college level to Raleigh.

"To be honest, if I were that guy in the transfer portal and NC State wanted me, I'd go for sure, just because NC State has been a blessing for me," Cleveland said. "I've been there for all four years, which is not common. Coach (Dave) Doeren is a great coach. Coach (Charley) Wiles is a great coach. There's a bunch of great coaches and it's a staff and a family that loves each other."

Cleveland's journey at the Scouting Combine is far from over. The defensive tackle will work out in front of scouts and executives at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. As he participates in drills and measurements, his teammate, tight end Justin Joly, will go through the same interview sessions away from the field.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.