Three Miami Weaknesses NC State Can Exploit
Miami enters as heavy favorites, but the Hurricanes aren't bulletproof. Their recent performances reveal defensive cracks, concentration lapses, and injury concerns that NC State can absolutely attack.
The Wolfpack has the offensive firepower to make this closer than Vegas expects. If NC State plays smart, aggressive football and forces Miami into uncomfortable situations, an upset isn't just possible, it's plausible.
Banged-Up Secondary Missing Key Pieces
Miami's secondary just lost a massive piece heading into Saturday. Star cornerback Keionte Scott is out with a lower extremity injury, removing the team's best defensive player from the equation.
This couldn't come at a worse time, facing CJ Bailey, who's been lighting up defenses all season with his arm talent and decision-making.
Without Scott, Miami's depth gets tested against a quarterback who thrives throwing downfield. Bailey has racked up over 2,400 passing yards with 23 total touchdowns this year, showing he can beat you through the air consistently.
Expect NC State's offensive coordinator to attack Miami's backup corners early and often. The Wolfpack should take vertical shots to test the replacements' speed and ball tracking. If Bailey finds rhythm early, Miami's secondary could crack under pressure as the game progresses. The absence of Scott changes everything about this matchup.
Defensive Inconsistency Against Balanced Attacks
Those aren't flukes; they're red flags showing Miami struggles when opponents execute balanced offensive attacks.
Hollywood Smothers gives NC State the perfect weapon to exploit this weakness. The explosive running back has been NC State's workhorse, and Miami's defense tends to overcommit trying to stop the run.
This creates opportunities for play-action shots and misdirection that can catch Miami's aggressive linebackers flowing the wrong direction. NC State needs to establish Smothers early, make Miami respect the ground game, then unleash Bailey on play fakes. When Miami's defense gets gashed, they start pressing and making mistakes. Force them into that mindset.
Self-Inflicted Wounds and Slow Starts
Miami has a troubling habit of beating themselves before opponents do. The Hurricanes racked up 67 penalty yards against Louisville and a staggering 114 yards in flags against Florida State. Undisciplined football creates opportunities, and NC State must capitalize on every Miami mistake.
Even more exploitable is Miami's tendency to start games flat. NC State should script an aggressive opening drive that establishes tempo and puts Miami on its heels immediately. Building an early lead forces Miami out of its comfort zone and into must-score situations where pressure creates turnovers.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.