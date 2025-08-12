AP Top 25: How Does ACC Stack Up?
With the start of the 2025 college football season just a few weeks away, the Associated Press finally released its preseason top 25 teams.
Predictably, North Carolina State did not make the cut for the top 25, nor did the Wolfpack receive any votes to be a part of the list. However, some ACC foes and in-season matchups did cut.
Associated Press Top 25 (Preseason)
The official list fell in line with most predictions from other outlets.
The schools that didn't make the cut but received votes were BYU, Baylor, Louisville, Southern California, Georgia Tech (ACC), Missouri, Tulane, Nebraska, UNLV, Toledo, Auburn, James Madison, Memphis, Florida State (ACC), Duke (ACC), Liberty, Navy, Iowa, TCU, Pittsburgh (ACC), Army, Colorado and Louisiana Lafayette.
NC State's Impact
As it stands, the Wolfpack shouldn't be spending a lot of time facing top 25 competition in 2025. Obviously, the list will look tremendously different throughout the season.
The only ranked opponents from the preseason poll on the Wolfpack's schedule are No. 6 Notre Dame, likely the Wolfpack's most difficult game of the season, and No. 10 Miami.
Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida State and Pittsburgh are all potentially ranked opponents depending on how the season shakes out for those teams.
How was the ACC Viewed?
Only three programs from the ACC were ranked inside the top 25 for the preseason. Clemson, ranked No. 4 and picked to win the ACC, received the most respect, although that was not unexpected.
No. 10 Miami is a candidate for a potential disappointment, given the volatility of quarterback Carson Beck throughout his career so far. SMU came in at No. 16 after a surprise College Football Playoff appearance and ACC runner-up in 2024.
The SEC placed 10 of its teams in the top 25, the most ever by a single conference.
It's clear the ACC's fall toward the bottom of the power conference will continue in 2025, but the teams trending upward could earn some respect in non-conference play.
As was made clear by the Big 12 a season ago, preseason rankings for conferences mean almost nothing until the games start. NC State should have a bigger chip on its shoulder going into the 2025 season now that it knows where it stands.
