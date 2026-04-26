Tracking Where Undrafted Free Agents From NC State Land

RALEIGH — Somewhat unexpectedly, NC State saw just two of its players selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. That left a plethora of players from the 2025 roster with their aspirations of playing in the league limited to signing as undrafted free agents (UDFA) in the days that followed the ceremonies of the last three days. Many new Pack Pros signed as soon as the draft ended.

With Justin Joly (Broncos) and Brandon Cleveland (Raiders) as the lone representatives of the program's 2026 draft class, other standouts from the latest NC State team quickly found homes in the NFL. Eight different players from the 2025 group coached by Dave Doeren signed with NFL organizations in the hours after the draft, all earning a shot to continue their careers. Who were they?

The Tracker

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) tackles Memphis Tigers running back Frank Peasant (22) in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NC State possesses a fairly solid history of producing talented players through undrafted free agency, including one who emerged as a star for the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl run a year ago. The latest eight (listed below) will have a shot at being the next UDFA to forge a unique path to contributing in the league, even if it starts on a practice squad or with a few different teams.

Name Position NFL Team Cian Slone OLB/Edge Las Vegas Raiders Sabastian Harsh Edge Houston Texans Sean Brown LB Tennessee Titans Caden Fordham LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devon Marshall CB Jacksonville Jaguars Cody Hardy TE New Orleans Saints Wesley Grimes WR San Francisco 49ers Caden Noonkester P New Orleans Saints (Mini-Camp)

Names will be added to the list as they sign with NFL teams in the coming days.

Highlights from the group

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) collides in the end zone with Memphis Tigers defensive back Chris Bracy (5) for a touchdown in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That group of eight players will each try to emulate the aforementioned Drake Thomas , who battled his way through injuries and practice squads to become one of the key linebackers for the Super Bowl Champion Seahawks during the 2025 season. There are a handful of linebackers, including Power Conference leader in tackles Caden Fordham, set to try to continue that legacy as UDFAs.

Cian Slone was one of the more surprising players to go undrafted out of NC State. The versatile edge rusher made waves during his Pro Day workout in Raleigh, but didn't have the Senior Bowl performance he needed earlier in the pre-draft process. He goes to Las Vegas along with his teammate, Cleveland, for a shot at making the roster.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) during the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wesley Grimes, a veteran wideout with burner speed, heading to San Francisco marks an intriguing opportunity. The 49ers have long struggled on special teams and Grimes, a willing competitor and positive locker room presence, has experience in that area. His leadership will be missed on NC State's sideline during games.

Offseason workouts, mini-camp and OTAs get going in the next month. The Wolfpack will be well-represented around the NFL.