Impact Transfer Speaks About Debut Performance for Wolfpack
RALEIGH -- Cian Slone arrived in Raleigh just hoping for a chance. When he was granted additional eligibility as a former junior college transfer, he found a new home with NC State after spending a pair of seasons at Utah State.
The linebacker proved himself in his first game action, helping the defense lead NC State to a 24-17 victory over East Carolina to start the 2025 season. Slone patrolled all over the field in his hybrid linebacker and edge rusher role, applying pressure to the ECU passing game whenever he could.
Following the win, Slone spoke about his debut for the Wolfpack.
What did Slone say about the performance?
On playing a game with a new team and his first time taking the field for the Wolfpack
- Slone: "It was honestly just great to be out there with my brothers. There’s no other place in the world I’d rather be right now. Just the atmosphere from the fans, to the preparation we had going into the game. There’s no way I wasn’t going to go out there and play as hard as I could. From ECU, I mean, they’re a very respectable team. They were playing with that tempo offense. They were definitely keeping us on our toes.The conditioning that we put in the offseason, and all the work we’ve put in up until this moment, has got us all really, really prepared."
On the momentum after a win over ECU
- Slone: "I think it’s a great momentum starter, honestly. Obviously, every team in America wants to start 1-0, and we did it in front of our home crowd. I think this is a huge step in the right direction for us."
On how NC State was able to stop the run so successfully
- Slone: "Our defense was fast and physical today. Obviously, we’ll see the tape, but I feel like there wasn’t a whole lot of mistakes, and effort wasn’t a problem at all today. All 11 guys wanted to get to the ball, wanted to hit the ball carrier as hard as they could. It was a great way to start off the season. I couldn’t be happier with my brothers, and my team."
