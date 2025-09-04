Previewing Virginia's Defense Ahead of NC State Matchup
NC State is ready to face another defense in the second week of the season. In a unique non-conference matchup against ACC member Virginia, the Wolfpack will look to improve to 2-0 in the 2025 season.
Virginia took care of business in its week one matchup against Coastal Carolina, throttling the Chanticleers 48-7 in Charlottesville.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider podcast, our hosts break down the key players and scheme expectations for Virginia's defense ahead of Saturday's game.
Watch the Episode here
First-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper took over the play-calling responsibilities after previously serving as the team's quarterback coach. His promotion was in large part because of head coach Dave Doeren's desire to establish continuity for returning sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
The initial results on the investment were mixed in the ECU game. Bailey showed off his arm talent and development in the first half, and the team produced some serious explosive plays. However, things slowed down in the second half and in the red zone. Roper spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss both the performance in the first game and the preparations in place for Virginia on Saturday.
Below are some of Roper's most interesting statements from the Tuesday press conference.
Initial thoughts on the week 1 performance against ECU
- Roper: "There's always good and bad. Things to correct and things you try to praise. I think we made a lot of plays. We had some explosive plays. We made plays down the field, which was exciting to see and then we weren't consistent enough in finishing the drives, whether that was a play call, a penalty, lack of execution to stop the drive.
On CJ Bailey's progression at the quarterback position
- Roper: "... I think it was where he was when he got here, too. He's played football at such a high level for so long. He was coached really well in a passing offense at a really competitive high school. Obviously, an elite high school. He came in pretty far along. I've said it a lot, there's a lot of people who can throw a football.
- There's not many that can pass a football. Passing a football incorporates 22 moving parts, a concept, a protection, a defensive coverage, a defensive pressure and you've got to make a split decision in 2.8 seconds and his brain does that. I'm fortunate to coach him."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker so you never miss new episodes of the NC State Insider Podcast.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.