Virginia Tech’s Win Puts NC State’s Season on Shaky Ground
RALEIGH — Before the Virginia Tech game, NC State looked well on its way to a 5-1 record before a road trip to South Bend, Indiana, to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Hokies derailed that train with a shocking 23-21 upset of the Wolfpack, dropping Dave Doeren's team to 3-2 on the season with two ACC losses already.
While NC State has an opportunity to bounce back with a win over Campbell, an FCS opponent, in Week 6, the outlook for the rest of the season became significantly gloomier. Fans stormed social media to express their disillusionment with the direction the program has taken in the last few seasons under Doeren.
It's fair to question whether NC State can turn things around quickly enough to remain competitive in the ACC. At 3-2, what might the rest of the season look like for the Wolfpack?
A Brutal Stretch is Coming
Assuming NC State can handle Campbell, which will enter the matchup with just one win, the Wolfpack will be a four-win team heading into the Notre Dame matchup. The Fighting Irish have two losses of their own already, but remain in the playoff mix if they can win out.
In three of four games, Notre Dame's offense scored over 40 points. It will be the best offensive unit NC State will have faced up to that point in the season, but the challenges don't stop with Notre Dame.
The Wolfpack will have a bye week before another road trip, this time for an ACC matchup against Pitt. The Panthers sit at 2-2 after a close loss to Louisville in Week 5, but have the makings of a quality ACC foe. It's one of the more winnable games left on the schedule for the Wolfpack, but still far from guaranteed.
After that, NC State will return to Carter-Finley Stadium to try to slow down the No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Given the Wolfpack's struggles against mobile quarterbacks so far, Haynes King is a nightmare matchup for the unit.
On the other side of a bye week following the Georgia Tech game waits the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes on the road. Mario Cristobal's group looks like the class of the ACC and one of the best teams in the country.
The Wolfpack wraps up the season with a two-game homestand, including a Friday night showdown against No. 18 Florida State. North Carolina visits for the rivalry matchup in the final week.
Bowl Game?
The loss to Virginia Tech puts NC State in a precarious position when it comes to bowl eligibility. The Wolfpack will need to find a way to pull off an upset over Pitt, Notre Dame, Miami or Florida State. After that, Doeren will need to extend his winning streak over North Carolina and prove himself over Bill Belichick's struggling Tar Heels. Obviously, to secure bowl eligibility, the Wolfpack needs to find a way to win three more games.
Based on the way the defense looked against Duke and Virginia Tech, it's hard to see the team having a chance against Notre Dame, Miami or Flordia State. The Seminoles already dropped a Friday night road game to Virginia and struggled in Raleigh in the past, making that a better chance than some might think.
However, things don't look good for the Wolfpack program at the moment.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.