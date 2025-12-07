SI

Notre Dame Ripped for 'Loser Behavior' After Team Pulls Out of Bowl Game

The Irish don't want any part in bowl season—just the CFP.

Brigid Kennedy

Miami got into the playoffs over Notre Dame, much to Irish fans' chagrin.
The Fighting Irish didn't make the College Football Playoff this year, and it's safe to say they're not taking the snub well.

Indeed, shortly after news of their exclusion was made public, Notre Dame's football team announced that, in light of the CFP committee's decision, it would not be participating in a bowl game this season.

Now, while there are certainly those in the college football world who understand and support this decision, there is also another subsection of fans all too happy to rip the Irish for what they believe to be salty, sore-loser behavior (and not just because ND's game likely would have been the fan-loved Pop-Tarts Bowl).

Take a look at that roasting below:

Although Notre Dame finished the 2025 season with the same record as Miami, the Canes did beat the Irish back in Week 1. And in the end, that seems to have been what vaulted the U over ND and into the playoffs, even if the committee ranked the Irish above the Canes in multiple instances before Sunday.

“Overwhelming shock and sadness," athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Yahoo Sports on Sunday, referring to the committee's decision. "Like a collective feeling that we were all just punched in the stomach."

Now, instead of showing the CFP what a mistake it made in leaving them out of the dance, the Irish will instead be done for the year. No doubt this choice will be debate fodder for seasons and seasons to come.

