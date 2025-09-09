Early Thoughts on Wake Forest Ahead of Week 3 Matchup
For the first time since 2022, the NC State Wolfpack started 2-0. The back-to-back home wins came in very different ways, but head coach Dave Doeren and Co. are looking to move to 3-0 on the season with a successful road trip.
The Wolfpack will make the short trip to face the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Thursday night. The short week will apply some pressure to the already-struggling Wolfpack defense, but the unit will look to turn things around in the limited practice time.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we break down the basics of the Wake Forest program, in the midst of its own 2-0 start, and give you the key figures on the Demon Deacon roster.
Doeren and select members of the Wolfpack spoke to the media immediately following the win over Virginia.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's press conference.
On the Wolfpack's offensive performance in the second half of the win
- Doeren: "Offensively, we scored on every possession but one. Our short yardage offense was tremendous. The only time we didn't make it was on a pass that we threw. Probably a play we wish we wouldn't have called. We were physical. We trusted the guys..."
On Hollywood Smothers' efforts in the second half
- Doeren: "It's what we hoped for. He finished the (last) season that way, too. The last half of last year, you could see that he was ready. He had a great offseason, great fall camp. He brings energy, holds people accountable. He plays hard as hell. He wants the football. If you don't give it to him, he's not going to complain... He just wants to win."
On CJ Bailey expanding his game with running ability
- Doeren: "When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that's tough on a defense. It's really hard ... I thought Kurt called some really good QB runs in the game. CJ made some plays on his own. That second TD run was a scramble. But having that extra element changes how you have to defend us."
