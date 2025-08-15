Will NC State Get Miikka Muurinen to Take an Official Visit?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have done a great job in the recruiting cycle, as they have landed many different players in many different sports, however they have still failed to land a player in one specific avenue.
They have yet to land a basketball commit on the Men's side of things after landing Annsley Trivette for the Women's basketball team, 18 commits in the 2026 class for the football team, and many different players in the baseball recruiting class.
The Wolfpack need more players to land, but a big focus for the fans is the hopes of landing a commit for the basketball team. This will come as a major priority for the NC State Wolfpack, with many different players taking a huge priority for them in the class.
They have the hopes of landing many different prospects, with one of their prospects being one of the better players in the nation. That player being Miikka Murrinen.
Muurinen is one of the better players in the nation, and has been rated that way as well. Muurinen is one of the better players, simply do to his play style, and has remained a top target for many different schools. He has been rated as a five-star prospect.
Muurinen is one of the better players in the state of Arizona and is a power forward. He is a very talented power forward prospect, as he is very successful at many differebt places on the court.
It is safe to say that the talented prospect has been recruited by many schools, and has started to pick out some official visits. Unfortunately for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, they have yet to get an official visit date set up with the prospect for him to take a trip to visit the NC State Wolfpack. Muurinen is set to visit two schools officially at this time.
He is set to visit the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are in desperate need of improvement, as well as Michigan which is probably not the team someone would anticipate being up on his list, but they have done a great job in his recruitment. NC State is near the top of his list for other programs that could be getting an official visit date, as well as some teams like Duke, Indiana, and the Kentucky Wildcats.