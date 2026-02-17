What Will Wade Said About UNC Ahead of Massive Rivalry Matchup

RALEIGH — Will Wade and NC State want nothing more than to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Miami. Their first opportunity to do so comes against the program's most bitter rival, the UNC Tar Heels, who come into the matchup ranked No. 16 in the latest update of the AP Top 25.

Throughout the offseason, Wade took several shots at the Tar Heels, partly in order to win over his new fan base, but also because his confidence was due to his belief in his team. While the Wolfpack's season hasn't gone to plan, the team still sits in a position where it can make a push toward a comfortable NCAA Tournament berth, but that starts with getting a win over UNC.

Respect where respect is due

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddle with head coach Will Wade during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Nobody has been more forthright about his disappointment in the trajectory of the season at NC State than Wade has, especially after the Miami loss. However, the UNC matchup looms large and still offers the coach a chance to prove many of his points from the offseason. During his Monday teleconference, Wade offered his overall opinion of what Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have done to this point in the season.

"North Carolina is a great team. Coach Davis has done a tremendous job with the team this year," Wade said. "They're huge, that's the biggest challenge. We're not the biggest bunch and they're massive on the front line, which has been a major issue for us this season. They've got great personnel."

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis and the Tar Heels come into the matchup at 20-5 overall and 8-4 in league play, just one game behind the Wolfpack in the win column. A victory would obviously be crucial in the Pack's push toward the top four spots of the ACC, but it won't come easily against such a talented team, especially if Wade's group fails to play as desperately as it should after the Miami loss.

"We need a win, but North Carolina wants a win too, so it's not quite that simple," Wade said when asked if his team was focused on avoiding the first three-game skid of the season. "Hopefully, we come out and play with a little bit more of an edge than we have been."

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The personnel situation for the Tar Heels is unique from a preparation standpoint, as it's likely to be a very different version of the team when the ball is tipped on Tuesday. Freshman phenom forward Caleb Wilson is out indefinitely with a hand injury, forcing UNC to change things up in the front court. The status of Henri Veesaar is also somewhat unclear, as he missed the last game against Pittsburgh.

"They played really well (against Pitt)," Wade said. "(Jarin) Stevenson had a career high. (Zayden) High had a career high. Those guys stepped in and did the job and performed at a really high level. When guys go down, it gives an opportunity to other guys. When you're at a program like North Carolina, you're going to have 10 or 11 guys deep that are very talented and very good and that's what they have."

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It will be Wade's first opportunity to prove his version of NC State can compete with the Tar Heels on a year-to-year basis, something he hoped to establish when he took the job just over a year ago. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7 P.M. EST, with the broadcast on ESPN.

