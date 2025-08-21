Current Thoughts on North Carolina State's 2026 Recruiting Class
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have continued to look for the best prospects in a majority of the recruiting classes. They have started to receive the attention that they have by nature. It is safe to say that the North Carolina State Wolfpack, continuing to prioritize the class of 2026 more than others simply because this class will not sign until December and some won't sign until a little bit after December which still gives him plenty of time to land more commitments in the class as we know this is something that they need to do.
Current Thoughts on North Carolina State's 2026 Recruiting Class
It is no secret that they don't have near the best class that mini fans were hopeful that they could land, as they currently have what could be considered an underwhelming class. It is easy to point fingers at certain people, but the truth is the North Carolina State Wolfpack simply has to do a better job when it comes to recruiting the 2026 class before it is way too late.
They put themselves in a phenomenal position many times, but they couldn't close the deal, which is something that we know North Carolina State can lack at times, which is quite frustrating if you are a fan.
The Wolfpack have only landed 18 commits as mentioned, but it is safe to say that the guys that they have brought are quite good. This includes many different positions that they have recruited very well at like the safety position, where, according to the 247Sports rankings, the four top commits in the class for the Wolfpack are all at the safety position.
This could be considered a little bit excessive, as many of the programs across the nation will typically land 2 to 3 safeties per class in the Wolfpack or Landing four, which is four of their 18 commit, which drops the total of other players to 14.
This doesn't include the positions that you need depth, such as the wide receiver position where you wanna land 2 to 3 guys the cornerback position what you wanna learn 2 to 3 guys the linebacker position which you probably wanna land two guys and the defense line which you have to learn a plethora of guys along with the offensive line which is very similar.
When you start crushing these numbers, you can start to tell that they are falling a little bit behind when it comes to the recruiting cycle, but they are still awaiting many different commitments that are expected to be made during the fall or on early signing day as they are targeting many defensive players, including some defensive lineman, which would be extremely important if they were to commit to the North Carolina state Wolfpack for this program.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.