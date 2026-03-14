Why These Wins Mean More For NC State's Tournament Résumé

RALEIGH — While NC State's run through the ACC Tournament came to a halt in the quarterfinals against Virginia, the Wolfpack did enough throughout the regular season to earn a spot in the more important part of the postseason, the NCAA Tournament. A late collapse that saw the team lose six of its final seven games hurt, but the Pack looks to be in the field of 68.

Not all of the program's 20 wins in its first season under coach Will Wade were created equally, as each victory carries a different weight of importance in terms of seeding and making the Big Dance. Two conference wins are boosting the Wolfpack in a key tournament metric called Wins Above Bubble. Where did NC State help itself most?

Taking down the Tigers

NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) is defended by Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. NC State Wolfpack won 80-76 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it took an extra five minutes to get the win, NC State dug deep and found a way to knock off the Clemson Tigers , then ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll, 80-76, finally getting over the hump against a Quadrant 1 opponent. Before that point in the season, the Wolfpack came up painfully short in several Q1 chances and lacked a tremendous win above the bubble.

The victory carried a WAB score of +0.74 and was designated as a Quadrant 1A victory because of the strength of the Tigers. Outside of the metrics, it showed what Darrion Williams could be for the Pack in a clutch situation, as the senior forward scored 17 key points, many of which came down the stretch and in overtime, to knock off Clemson on the road.

Outlasting the Mustangs

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Another key road win significantly aided the Wolfpack's résumé before the ACC Tournament and now looks solid after. NC State hit the road once again, heading out west to Dallas to face a strong SMU Mustangs squad, led by guards Boopie Miller, Jaron Pierre and B.J. Edwards. Despite issues closing out the Ponies, the Pack held on to win 84-83, earning another Quadrant 1A victory for the résumé.

SMU dealt with similar struggles down the stretch, but also felt major impact from injuries to key players, including Edwards. The Wolfpack went to Dallas and beat the Mustangs at the height of their powers in the 2025-26 season, helping Wade's group establish itself as a competitor in the conference standings, especially after Quadir Copeland's 10-rebound, 16-assist double-double. The win ended up as a +0.67 WAB score.